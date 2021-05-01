Richey | Is that hope I feel?
Justin Fields didn’t get a chance to display his
talents in Champaign last November, with the Ohio State quarterback and his Buckeyes missing out on a chance to play Illinois at Memorial Stadium after positive COVID-19 tests within Ohio State’s program surfaced. But Bears’ fans in C-U surely celebrated Thursday night when they landed Fields in the first round. Staff writer Scott Richey is among the Bears’ fans hopping back on the bandwagon. He explains:
Taking advantage
The Bears should send a thank you note to Dan Orlovsky. Not sure who made Mr. 0-16 the authority on all things professional football, but the ESPN analyst doing his best to tank Fields’ draft stock by throwing out work ethic-related red flags based on hearsay made the Ohio State star available with the 11th pick.
Maybe it works?
Not to put too fine a point on it, but the last time Chicago GM Ryan Pace traded up for a quarterback he fumbled it by picking Mitchell Trubisky over Deshaun Watson (unconscionable at the time, but maybe dodged a bullet) and Patrick Mahomes (excuse me while I weep for what could have been). This is not that scenario.
Head-to-head
It wasn’t that long ago — four months to the day — when the newest Bears quarterback outplayed top pick Trevor Lawrence in the CFP semifinals. Fields lit up Clemson, completing 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Second best quarterback in the draft and fourth picked? That’s value.
Immediate help?
Let’s not gloss over the fact the Bears flushed $10 million down the toilet by signing Andy Dalton this offseason and then drafting Fields, who should get the reins of the offense as soon as possible. Chicago has some talent around Fields (and added more Friday). At minimum, Fields to Allen Robinson has some real potential.
Don’t blow it
Drafting Fields gave off some serious “I hope this saves my job” vibes for Pace. They need to let it. Bears’ fans haven’t had any hope when it comes to a franchise quarterback since, well, maybe ever. Apologies to the “Punky QB.” Fields represents true hope, and Chicago coach Matt Nagy needs to let him loose on the league.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).