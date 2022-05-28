CHAMPAIGN — The way Brad Underwood has built his roster the last two years is all the evidence needed to understand he was going to be a ready for a post-Kofi Cockburn world.
Anything to get longer and more athletic.
RJ Melendez and Luke Goode fit the bill in the Class of 2021. So did the entirety of the Class of 2022. Ty Rodgers was the next big wing, Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps checked the box as physical guards and Sencire Harris brought the elite athleticism.
Underwood’s efforts in the transfer portal this offseason have yielded more of the same. Terrence Shannon Jr. epitomizes long, athletic wing. Matthew Mayer does the same.
Illinois landed a commitment from Mayer on Friday. The Baylor transfer chose the Illini from a top four that also included Memphis, Texas Tech and North Carolina, where the opportunity could have existed to slide seamlessly into the Brady Manek role for last year’s national runners-up.
But Illinois was the choice. Mayer’s addition to the Illini roster might not be the final piece to the 2022-23 roster puzzle — Brad Underwood still has two open scholarships to work with — but landing the 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing is significant.
It’s further proof that Illinois basketball is going to look much different in 2022-23.
Underwood fit his scheme to Cockburn, augmenting perhaps his preferred style to better suit having a physically dominant 7-foot center taking up serious real estate in the paint.
The 2022-23 Illini might fly again.
Pursuing Mayer was a statement of intent. He’s not a center, and Illinois pushing for him instead of other options in the transfer portal tips the scales toward more small ball. A frontcourt with Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja and Mayer doesn’t lend itself to another big-man addition. The minutes wouldn’t be there to lure a difference maker.
So Illinois will trade matching up physically with the likes of Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Purdue’s Zach Edey to be longer and more athletic across the board. Not that there were many options in the portal that could have fit that particular need.
It’s an even trade, though. Physical 7-footers like that are rare. Even in the Big Ten. Illinois might face Dickinson and Edey twice each in the regular season and again in the Big Ten tournament. That leaves most of the rest of the season where playing Hawkins at the five — maybe even in a five-out offense — has little to no downside.
Neither does adding Mayer to the mix in 2022-23. He has four years of experience playing at the highest level, won a national championship with Baylor in 2020-21 and was one of the top players available in the transfer portal this offseason.
Underwood was patient in the portal this spring. He didn’t pounce on the first options that might fit just to fill a roster spot. Illinois basketball, as a program, has moved beyond that.
Underwood and the Illinois staff set their sights higher and ultimately snagged two of the top transfers available. Transfer rankings, like high school recruit rankings, vary in opinion, but a consensus seems to exist that places Shannon and Mayer in the top tier.
Illinois got them both. A borderline top-25 team heading into the 2022-23 season after Shannon’s addition is now a potential top-15 squad. The standard has risen for the Illini the last three years, and Underwood has pieced together another roster to keep expectations high.