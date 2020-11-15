Illinois four-star wing Luke Goode made it official this past Wednesday signing his National Letter of Intent as the first signee of Brad Underwood’s 2021 recruiting class. ‘He’s so multi-dimensional,’ Underwood said of what attracted the Illini to the Fort Wayne, Ind., product. ‘He’s an elite passer no matter where you put him.’ Goode had the ball in his hands more last season for Homestead as he was pressed into point-guard duties during his junior season.