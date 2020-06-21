Richey | Probably still too early for a top 25
CHAMPAIGN — Who’s No. 1?
It’s a question college basketball writers start asking even before the confetti finishes falling on the newly-crowned national champions. That there was no NCAA tournament this season only pushed up the publish date on the multitude of “too early” top-25 lists.
(Also, Kansas would have won the 2020 title. And, no, I’m not just saying that to ingratiate myself with sports editor and Jayhawks’ fan Matt Daniels).
The News-Gazette has long held a vote in the Associated Press Top 25. I inherited it from Marcus Jackson, who acquired it from Paul Klee, who got it from Brett Dawson and so on and so forth. So at least my too early top 10 was ready in March. When in Rome, do as the Romans do and all.
The choice in March is the same in June. The first ballot I cast in the 2020-21 preseason AP Top 25 will have Villanova in the No. 1 spot. The Wildcats, without doubt, are favorites to win a third national title in six seasons.
How could they not be?
Sure, Saddiq Bey is headed to the NBA. For good reason. The sophomore forward was ranked outside the top 100 when he arrived in Philadelphia. He leaves as a potential late lottery pick.
Everyone else? They’re coming back for coach Jay Wright after last year’s 24-7 season and Big East title. A backcourt of Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore will be reinforced by a healthy Bryan Antoine. Jermaine Samuels will take on a bigger role on the wing with Bey’s departure, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could become a go-to option in the post with redshirt freshman Eric Dixon providing a boost.
That doesn’t even take into account the rest of the rotation — albeit mostly little used — or the fact Wright still has two open scholarships to use. The talent and experience at the top of his roster means he can be choosy.
The rest of my preseason top 25 is still taking shape. Rosters can change in an instant. The number of available transfers and NBA draft early entrants that have yet to make up their mind means multiple teams could wind up looking significantly different in a couple months.
Some choices are no-brainers, of course. The likes of Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Kentucky will wind up on my ballot.
I’m willing to make some semi-big swings, too. I’m feeling good about Texas a year after Shaka Smart spent the 2019-20 season both on and off the hot seat with regularity. And no one has been as consistently high on Rutgers as I have.
The Big Ten will be well represented, I’m sure, on my ballot. Where Illinois falls is something I’ll handle with as much not-a-homer care as possible. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn come back? That’s a legitimate top-10 team. Neither? The Illini might have to play their way into the top 25 again.
My prep work is already underway. This week’s continuation of our monthlong ode to college basketball certainly helped, as I rank all the teams in the power conferences plus the Missouri Valley and Ohio Valley for fun.
It’s the replacement for a similar undertaking my colleague Bob Asmussen went through in May when he ranked the FBS teams from 1-130. No Division I split in basketball meant I was looking at ranking 1-357.
I’ve got my share of college basketball opinions, but even I couldn’t scrounge up a thought or two on the Alabama A&Ms and Maryland Eastern Shores of the world.
