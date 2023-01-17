It happens like clockwork, really.
Say, write or share something about where a team fits in the national rankings, and there’s at least one fan that has a response all queued up.
Forget about rankings. Focus on winning games instead.
It’s not that those people are wrong. Win enough games and the ranking will take care of itself. But this idea that rankings don’t matter?
Please.
I obviously approach this from a not-so-objective place as one of the 60 media members that holds an Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball vote.
That doesn’t make my point any less true.
College basketball rankings do matter. They help drive conversation and interest in the sport. The spotlight they provide — think ESPN bottom line — is basically free advertising for the teams good enough to have a number by their name.
And while coaches and players might downplay that rankings matter, don’t think for a second there won’t be a graphic posted to social media highlighting a team’s status among the nation’s best.
Rankings matter.
And Illinois is close to being back in that conversation. A three-week swoon featuring losses to Penn State, Missouri and Northwestern — none of them all that close — saw the Illini fall out of the AP Top 25 after spending most of the first seven weeks of the season ranked in the low teens.
Three consecutive wins to get back to .500 in the Big Ten had Illinois just outside of the Top 25 when the latest AP poll dropped late Monday morning. Then, the Illini took care of business eight hours later on Monday with a 78-60 road win against a less-than-stellar Minnesota team that finds itself locked firmly into the bottom of the Big Ten basement.
Winning matters, and that was enough to get Illinois (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) within striking distance of being ranked again. Taking down the Gophers (7-9, 1-5) kept that possibility alive given the opposite result would have been a dagger to those hopes moving forward this month.
Because who you beat matters, too, and it’s why the Illini weren’t on my ballot this week.
On paper? Beating Wisconsin and Michigan State looks good. Those are two big names in college basketball with some proud history. The reality of this season, though, is that neither team is as good as they’ve been historically (or even lately).
What Illinois needs is a few more Quad I victories.
It’s a metric that matters come March, and it matters now. Upcoming games against Ohio State on Jan. 24 and at Wisconsin on Jan. 28 should provide those opportunities.
But a win Thursday night against Indiana might also force me into figuring out how the Illini fit on my AP Top 25 ballot. Filling it out has been less than simple this season. Few elite teams. Too many that are simply good and could beat any of the others on any given night.
Parity is good for the game. Not so much for those of us entrusted to rank the best 25 teams in the country.
It’s a responsibility I take seriously. Mostly because my first several years with a vote also coincided with Gary Parrish’s “Poll Attacks” column for CBS Sports. Parrish used to shine a bright spotlight on one voter a week that had made a questionable voting choice — or sometimes an egregious mistake. Not seeing my name mentioned was motivation enough to take the time to put together a ballot I could defend.
It’s part results and résumé. Part data and advanced stats. Part what have you done for me lately.
And the way Illinois has been playing, that Sunday night numbers crunching and résumé reviewing will have to include Brad Underwood’s squad.