Richey | Road wins vital to climbing Big Ten standings
Brad Underwood would likely downplay any talk about superstitions. Maybe even quash that conversation completely.
But let’s be honest. The sixth-year Illinois men’s basketball coach has to be at least a little ‘stitious.
Case in point: The Illini’s road blue jerseys have been collecting dust somewhere deep inside Ubben Basketball Complex for a significant portion of Underwood’s tenure on the job.
So it was a bold move to break them back out Saturday afternoon. Illinois entered its game at Wisconsin an astonishingly bad 2-20 wearing blue in the Underwood era. The Illini’s last win in blue came just more than three years ago. One of those late clutch moments from Ayo Dosunmu helping deliver a 71-70 victory at Wisconsin that snapped a nine-year, 15-game losing streak to the Badgers back on Jan. 8, 2020.
But being back in blue Saturday nearly backfired.
Illinois’ leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. played just six minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. The Illini shooting 33 percent actually seemed efficient compared to Wisconsin’s 18 percent. And the two teams’ combined 36 points was five fewer in the first half than in any other Big Ten game this season.
That the dynamic of Saturday afternoon’s game changed at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., was important. Illinois pushed its advantage to as many as 17 points in the second half, and the eventual 61-51 victory had more meaning than snaring a third consecutive win on Wisconsin’s home court.
Beating the Badgers didn’t pull Illinois completely out of the morass that is the expanded middle of the Big Ten standings, but it pushed the Illini in the right direction in the standings. Upward.
Purdue still looks poised to run away with the Big Ten title, and the Boilermakers’ perfect 7-0 record on the road in conference play is a big reason for that. So is potential Big Ten and national player of the year Zach Edey — literally big.
That level of success on the road in the Big Ten has already passed Illinois by given an early December loss at Maryland and an early January loss at Northwestern. But Saturday’s road win was the Illini’s third, and there are five more opportunities to come.
Opportunities Illinois would benefit from exploiting. Home losses to Penn State and Indiana are the antithesis of competing to finish in the top tier of the Big Ten. The Illini will also have to hold court at home in the final month-plus of the regular season, but road wins hold more value based on the assumption teams do find it easier to win on their home court.
Saturday’s win at Wisconsin elevated Illinois slightly above the mass of 5-4 and 4-5 teams in the conference with a 6-4 record. Just a half game behind current league runners-ups Rutgers and Northwestern. (No, that’s not a typo).
It’s not necessarily a stable spot in the standings, but it’s better than the alternative, and the Illini are at least trending in the right direction with six wins in their last seven games. Wisconsin is heading the other direction, dropping to 4-6 in Big Ten play after its sixth loss in seven games.
A chance still exists that every team in the Big Ten — save for Purdue and Minnesota, who are at opposite ends of the league standings — winds up 10-10 in conference play. This year in the Big Ten and in college basketball as a whole it wouldn’t be a surprise. Just take some more goofy results Saturday — unranked Oklahoma trouncing Alabama, Creighton upsetting Xavier and Missouri doing the same to Iowa State — as proof there’s zero guarantees and perhaps no such thing as a real favorite anymore.
But if there was ever a time for Illinois to start separating itself from the pack in the Big Ten, it’s now. Consecutive wins against Ohio State and Wisconsin this week was a start. A couple more next week against Nebraska and at Iowa could make even more of a difference.
No matter what color jersey the Illini are wearing.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).