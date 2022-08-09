Richey | Skyy Clark breaks the internet
Coleman Hawkins was speaking for us all when he asked Skyy Clark just how (insert strong language here) he knew Spider-Man.
It’s the same question basically everyone with an internet connection and a smartphone with access to social media had when Clark posted a photo of himself and Tobey Maguire to his Twitter account on Sunday night.
It wasn’t just that Clark was posing for the photo with the award-winning actor best known for his work in the initial “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Seabiscuit” and “Pleasantville.” Maguire was also wearing a No. 55 Illinois jersey. The script “Illinois” jersey, no less. Best of the multiple jersey options, too, for the Illini.
Did Maguire already have the jersey?
Is he an under-the-radar Illinois fan?
Did Clark, who wears No. 55, give it to him as a gift?
What kind of backyard party somewhere in California would bring the two together?
So many questions. The inquisitive public — yours truly included — wants some answers.
The only answer we have came from Clark’s tweet back to Hawkins, the junior Illini forward, on Sunday night.
The freshman guard wasn’t made available Monday after a request to find out just how this photo, which had nearly 600 retweets and 6,000 likes by Monday evening, happened.
“I’m really that guy bro bro,” Clark responded to Hawkins, making sure to include the laughing/crying emoji.
Maybe it’s that simple. Maybe the incoming Illinois freshman guard just has the kind of juice where meet-ups with celebrities are no big deal. That they happen all the time.
Clark, of course, is originally from Los Angeles. Hollywood. Tinseltown. La-La Land.
While his high school basketball career might have seen him bounce from Tennessee to Florida, it started in southern California. Clark was also, pre-ACL injury, a top 10 recruit in the Class of 2022. Those are often the one-and-done, big-name prospects.
That might not be Clark’s status heading into his freshman season at Illinois — not after the injury — but he still moves the needle. He has more than a quarter million Instagram followers and signed a name, image and likeness deal with Roc Nation Sports in May. The same company, founded by JAY-Z, that represents professional athletes like Saquon Barkley, LaMelo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Romelu Lukaku.
It’s basic math, then. The transitive property in effect. Clark is popular, so Illinois basketball is popular. (Insert smiling Tobey Maguire in an Illini jersey photo here).
Illinois had a bit of a head start on the popularity front, of course. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn helped push the program back to college basketball relevance.
Now it’s on Clark and Co. to not let the Illini slip back into obscurity.
Celebrity fans won’t hurt the cause. “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, an alum, aided Illinois when he had coach Brad Underwood on his show to eat progressively hotter hot wings all while conducting a Q&A last fall.
Now the Illini are going full Hollywood with Maguire apparently on board.
Because Illinois basketball is, to quote Underwood, sexy again.
The Illini stacked recruiting classes, highlighted by Dosunmu in 2018 and Cockburn in 2019, as the start of a run of four-star recruits. Then came Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo in 2020, RJ Melendez, Luke Goode and Brandin Podziemsk in 2021 and now Clark, Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in 2022.
That first round of four-star recruits reshaped the program, leading to a Big Ten tournament title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament in 2021. Then came last year’s share of the regular season Big Ten crown.
The only thing sexier? An extended March Madness run.
Something to rival the likes of the Flyin’ Illini or Dee, Deron and Luther Illini.
Not a bad goal for Clark and Co. this season.
If that happens, you’ll most certainly see his jersey everywhere.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).