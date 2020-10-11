Richey | Start of practice brings renwed energy
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has some “non-negotiables” when it comes to what he expects from his team.
Like a certain work ethic (i.e. high).
Toughness.
Consistency.
That’s just the groundwork. All three inform how the Illini perform at both ends of the court.
Leaning on those characteristics will remain important with the start of officials practices coming Wednesday across the country. Especially when you consider everything else around college basketball has either changed outright because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or at least needed tweaking.
That first practice will come essentially two weeks after Illinois moved to full team workouts. Underwood kept groups purposefully small from the time his team arrived back on campus until essentially the start of this month. It was a precautionary move and one aided by his team’s daily COVID-19 testing.
“Most of that early was precautionary when the general student population came back,” Underwood said. “We knew there could be an outbreak and a spike. We were not immune from that. Instead of having to quarantine our whole team, we were able to quarantine small groups.”
Even the return to team workouts in the last two weeks didn’t mean Underwood had every player available and on the court. The hope, of course, is the Illini are full go come Wednesday when they have to work 30 practices into 42 days before the Nov. 25 season opener.
“We’ll knock on wood,” Underwood said. “Hopefully our guys will continue to keep their circles small in terms of our group. That’s very important in handling COVID and the social side of that as much as the activities that take place on the court. It hasn’t changed the procedures in the building as much as it has changed the conservative approach we took to make sure our guys stayed safe.”
That this particular Illinois team has a more veteran feel should help once practices start. Underwood’s first three seasons saw those first few practices include more “slow down and teach” moments. Those won’t be wiped out completely, but the Illini will be able to move through them faster with a better veteran-to-newcomer ratio.
The intensity of Illinois’ late summer/early fall workouts changed with more happening in smaller groups than with the full team. That change of pace, though, wasn’t necessarily a negative, and a more experienced team can offset that during the six-week run-up to the season. Underwood saw his team’s workouts as beneficial to both his freshmen and returning veterans.
“It’s kind of like studying for a test,” he said. “You think you’ve got all the answers, but you go over them one more time. That’s what it’s like for the veterans. You just keep refining and getting better. We’ve really tried to hammer home our basic foundations and fundamentals.
“As we’ve gotten into the team part of it, we’re starting to establish those things now. There’s been a lot of positives from it, yet it has been a little bit different. I think we’ve tried to understand the NCAA helped us out by being able to go from eight hours per week to 12 hours per week. We felt like we had a decent amount of time to get actions in and build. It’s been a nice constant, progressive process to this point.”
It’s a process Underwood has challenged his team to turn into a strong start to the season. Replicate the end of the 2019-20 campaign, if you will. That would be, of course, a 180 degree change from last year’s first month that featured struggles in both losses (Arizona and Miami) and wins (Nicholls State and Hawaii).
“All you have to do is look back at last year,” Underwood said. “We got off to a challenging start. There were some concepts that were new offensively. There was a philosophy change on the defensive side. There were a lot of new things that led to some inconsistency and not playing great early.
“We’re trying to demand that consistency, that work ethic, that toughness. That has to be there every single day.”
The competitive level Underwood said he’s seen from his team in both small group workouts and in full team work should help the Illini match that challenge from the coaching staff. Yes, as much as Illinois is simply running it back in 2020-21, there were some roster changes. Every team is different, but last season’s final month is now the going standard.
“Now that we’re pretty much back and guys are going through the process, there’s a renewed energy,” Underwood said. “They love to compete. That will transform some things into practices as we move forward making sure we’re always competing. This group loves that. They thrive on that.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).