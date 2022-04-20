CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn posted a two-word tweet Tuesday afternoon reading “Announcement tomorrow” along with the praying hands emoji.
The 90 minutes that followed the publication of that post delivered more than 100 replies, more than 300 retweets/quote tweets and nearly 2,500 likes.
More of all three ways to interact with Cockburn’s tweet continued almost every second. So, yeah, there’s a bit of interest in the announcement the two-time All-American Illinois center is prepared to make ostensibly about his basketball future.
Cockburn’s choice, of course, will change the tenor of the 2022-23 season no matter the result.
A return to college basketball — to Illinois, one would presume — keeps the Illini as a legitimate Big Ten title contender, and the theory holds if a team competes for that particular conference crown then a national championship is on the table, too.
Cockburn opting to pursue a professional career changes the basketball calculus in Champaign. Brad Underwood revised his entire scheme at both ends to better suit the 7-foot, 285-pound center. If he’s gone, the Illini coach has another round of changes to make.
But what will Cockburn decide? Good question. Cockburn has kept a tight lip publicly about his plans since the Illini saw their season end in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 20.
Cockburn has little left to prove in college basketball. Ayo Dosunmu returned to Illinois twice because of “unfinished business” and followed through on his goal when he committed by returning the Illini to the national spotlight.
Cockburn doesn’t have much in the way of his own unfinished business. He could still try to get Illinois to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Maybe make another run at national player of the year.
But the reason Cockburn chose to return to Illinois for the 2021-22 season has been satisfied. It was a legacy move, and Cockburn solidified his in Champaign by adding first team All-American and Big Ten regular-season champion to his basketball résumé.
Vaulting to the top of Illinois’ all-time scoring and rebounding lists — both possible in a fourth season — wouldn’t move the legacy needle much further.
A return to college basketball for Cockburn would mean subjecting himself to near-constant double and triple teams. To getting pummeled in the post enough that Underwood said officials told him they could call a foul every play (but clearly don’t).
A return to college basketball would also put off what Cockburn believes is his next step. The NBA is his goal.
It’s where he envisions his basketball future despite two pre-draft processes where the feedback was borderline draft pick and another should he declare this year likely yielding the same.
Other routes to the NBA exist, obviously, outside of the two-round, 58-pick draft that will commence on June 23 in Brooklyn.
Jose Alvarado went undrafted in 2021 and just signed a four-year, $6.5 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Other players have turned two-way contracts between the G League and NBA into brighter professional futures.
Whether those pathways exist for a physically dominant center who hasn’t shown much as a shooter, passer or ball-screen defender beyond drop coverage is to be determined.
That’s what Cockburn has had to weigh ahead of Wednesday’s decision. A return to college basketball would come with real financial benefits in the name, image and likeness space. Cockburn would also play out another season in front of adoring fans in raucous arenas. Certainly not a given if he lands in the G League and not the NBA.
That brings us to Wednesday. To a coming decision for Cockburn that will have major ramifications.
He has “Watch me shock the world” in his Twitter bio.
Wednesday could do it.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).