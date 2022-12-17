Richey | Still plenty for these Illini to figure out
CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Mayer was about a week early for his airing of grievances Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.
Mayer had just propelled Illinois to a 68-47 victory against Alabama A&M after taking control during the final 10 minutes of the nonconference game. A crucial stretch given an Illini offense was as cold as the mid-20s temperatures outside State Farm Center and an equally as iffy defense had given the Bulldogs every bit of confidence they could become the next team to pull the upset on Illinois’ home court.
“I was not happy at all,” Mayer said about his motivation at the end of the game, with the Illini on the wrong end of a 16-0 Alabama A&M run that had many of the 13,813 fans in attendance feeling a bit nervous. “It wasn’t funny to me at all. People were laughing, and I just came in and was pretty upset in the huddle and let everybody know. I just tried to play as hard as I could.”
One grievance aired. But not the last.
No. 18 Illinois (8-3) trailed for just the first 19 seconds against Alabama A&M (4-7) on Saturday. It was the 36-19 halftime lead whittled away to a 38-37 lead midway through the second half that had Saturday’s game starting to feel a bit too much like last Saturday’s loss to Penn State.
Two games where effort was an issue. Mayer’s take?
“I’m the wrong guy to ask about that,” he said. “I really have my own opinions about this that I’ll not be saying up here at this podium.
“I think we’ve got a lot to figure out internally between the players and the coaches. I think it’s going to be something we have to figure out in practice.”
But Mayer did go on. That he disagreed with Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s tactic on a pair of grueling practices leading into Saturday’s game and had voiced as much.
“He was saying how we’re worried about the wrong things,” Mayer said. “We’re worried about practice and our bodies, but he’s seen what we can do and he’s just trying to push us. He knows we’re going to beat Alabama A&M. I was upset because I was saying that was too much. He was saying, ‘Do you really think I’m worried about Alabama A&M? I’m trying to push y’all for stuff in the future.’ I guess that makes sense to me.”
It’s not the only point Mayer said he and Underwood differed on, though. The Baylor transfer, in his first season at Illinois who is dealing with new food allergies and has taken to fasting before games, is basically in a constant battle with his body. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Mayer sees Underwood as more of a “everything’s mental guy.”
“I think we’re having a miscommunication on that,” Mayer said. “I’m still fasting, and it’s been helping me a lot. I would credit that to why I’ve been playing better the last three games more than any mentality thing because I’m the same player I was last year.”
Underwood had a different take on what Mayer described as an internal issue. Mostly that he disagreed with that idea. Watching Mayer put up a game-high 21 points to go along seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals and be a primary reason Illinois avoided a terrible loss had the Illini coach pleased with the way Mayer performed.
“He needs to be a guy that’s a leader even though something might be different than the way he knows,” Underwood said, referencing the four years Mayer spent at Baylor. “He’s a guy that’s trying to win. He’s a guy that’s very competitive. I’m sure he was frustrated. He picked up a couple early fouls. He found a way late, and you saw how talented he truly was.
“All he did was really play hard. He played super hard. We get that Matthew Mayer that hooks it up like that, he doesn’t only have a bright future here and helps us win, but he has a bright future beyond. Whatever he thinks the issues are, I like pretty much what I saw at the end of the game.”
But the fact coach and player are clearly not on the same page one-third of the way through the season could turn into a concern. Particularly when it’s a player that could become the difference between a good season and a great one. Mayer showed his potential in New York against Texas and again Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center by not letting Illinois drop a “can’t-lose” type of game.
Underwood is still figuring out what works best for Mayer. What he likes. What motivates him. It’s part and parcel of living in the transfer portal world.
Mayer has adjusting to do, too. This isn’t Baylor. Underwood isn’t Scott Drew.
Underwood said they’ll get there. Because it clearly hasn’t happened yet.
“It’s still him adapting to us and what we do and us still trying to find the right buttons to push,” Underwood said. “Whatever that button is, now I’ve got to find that one because that was really, really impressive what he did.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).