CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood and Fred Hoiberg share a bond beyond basketball. The two Big Ten men’s basketball coaches are also wine aficionados.
And gifting wine to each other hasn’t been uncommon.
“I’ll say this, when we beat Wisconsin at the end of (the 2021-22 season), I made sure to send him a message after the season that said, ‘All right, we just helped you win a championship,’” Hoiberg said when he was in town recently for the Illini’s Kickin’ Cancer event at Gordyville USA in Gifford. “I know he had a nice little bonus in his contract. About a week later, I had a case of wine on my front step. It was much appreciated.”
Hoiberg, about to start his fifth season in charge at Nebraska, said he set Underwood on the right path when it came to good wine. The Illinois coach didn’t dispute that fact.
“Fred’s got an unbelievable taste in wine,” Underwood said. “He’s part owner of a winery, so everything I do, I usually call him. I do have some really good wines for him.”
Underwood has mentioned getting to sample Spanish wines as one part of Illinois’ foreign tour of Spain this summer that he was most looking forward to. Turns out Hoiberg’s thinking the same thing, too. Nebraska’s also making that trip.
“We’re going to be over there at the same time,” Hoiberg said. “Hopefully, we can hit one of the Rioja wineries together.”
Coming out in full forceUnderwood was able to get fellow Big Ten coaches like Hoiberg, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Purdue’s Matt Painter, and Iowa’s Fran McCaffery to make the trip to Gifford because the Coaches vs. Cancer event benefited a cause they all supported. That made it an easy ask for Underwood and an easy “yes” from the other coaches.
So did the fact they genuinely get along. Just ask Izzo.
“I love them all,” the Michigan State coach said. “Fran is the best. Brad has been a great addition here. I feel I’ve always gotten along with the coaches. I worked for a guy named Jud Heathcote, who coached Magic (Johnson). His philosophy on life was, ‘Coaches better take care of coaches because nobody else is going to.’
“You guys can get a little brutal on us once in a while. Look at the old man there (pointing to N-G Hall of Fame columnist Loren Tate). He got brutal on some of us back in his day. All kidding aside, because of that, I think coaches are rallying around each other. Matt Painter and I have been on every board I can be on. He worked for Gene (Keady) and I worked for Jud, so we tell war stories a lot.”
Mirror image?That Underwood would recruit someone to whom a favorable comparison to Thomas Walkup could be made isn’t all that surprising. The former Stephen F. Austin guard (forward, center ... he kind of did it all) is clearly one of Underwood’s favorite players after the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Walkup starred for three seasons with the Lumberjacks with Underwood his coach in the mid-2010s.
Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers gives off some Walkup vibes in terms of his versatility. And now, so does incoming Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask. The 6-6, 215-pound Domask has scored 1,615 career points in his four-year college career that also has seen him compile 564 rebounds and dish out 356 assists. In other words, he affects the game in multiple ways. Just like Walkup.
“A lot of similarities with Thomas,” Underwood said of Domask. “We did a lot of the same things with Thomas, who was a matchup problem throughout his whole career. Marcus is a guy who’s brought the ball up the court. He’s a guy who plays in post-ups. I love that versatility. One thing they both have in common is they’re great passers with a high IQ. I think Marcus is a better shooter at this point of his career than Tom was, but a lot of similarities.”
Hits and missesUnderwood has called Illinois a “developmental program.” But what does that mean in 2023 when there are nearly 1,400 players in the transfer portal and teams approach each offseason with roster reconstruction at the top of the to do list?
It probably means signing fewer freshmen. Underwood has also long used the phrase “get old, stay old” regarding his roster. Now might be the time to lean into the second part, and Illinois made two moves last week to do so by securing commitments from Domask and Utah Valley transfer Justin Harmon. They have eight years of college basketball experienced combined, and Domask will turn 23 years old in two months.
The transfer portal provides the chance to stay old year after year. Signing freshmen now provides no guarantees. Just take a look at how the Illini have fared on that front lately.
Illinois has added 13 first-year players on its roster the last three years.
Coleman Hawkins was the last of four players signed for the 2020-21 season to stick around this past season. Luke Goode is in the same boat among the three signed for the 2021-22 season. And of the six signed for the 2022-23 season, only Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Niccolo Moretti remain.
Should Hawkins return for the 2023-24 season if he decides to not stick in the NBA draft, he will be the first player Underwood has signed to play four years in Champaign. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn turning pro after their respective junior seasons obviously skews the data a bit, but the majority of freshmen signed by Underwood haven’t even made it that far.
It’s a new era of college basketball. Get used to it?