Richey | The good, the bad and the disappointing
CHAMPAIGN — RJ Melendez hauled in that outlet pass from Alfonso Plummer at mid-court with nobody between him and the basket last Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.
One dribble and two steps later, the Illinois freshman was launching himself at the basket for a two-handed slam probably only he was capable of pulling off among the Illini. All Houston guard Jamal Shead could do was try and sell a traveling call to one of the officials.
The Cougars would get a helping hand. Just not on a bogus travel. Within seconds of Melendez swinging back toward the playing surface and dropping to the court, a whistle sounded. Technical foul for swinging on the rim.
It didn’t matter Melendez would have gone flying into the stanchion — maybe the Illinois band (physics, man) — had he simply let go of the rim as soon as the dunk was complete. The whistle was blown. An exhilarating moment for the Illini, trying to mount a second-half comeback in the second round of the NCAA tournament, was extinguished in an instant.
A microcosm, if you will, for the entire 2021-22 Illinois basketball season. So many highs followed up by often crushing lows.
It makes evaluating the season a challenge. How do you balance the positive steps the program has taken with the disappointment of another earlier-than-anticipated NCAA tournament exit?
Was the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season a success? A failure? Somewhere in between? Perspective is the ultimate delineator.
Let’s apply some.
Illinois hit perhaps its highest high last summer. After months of Kofi Cockburn testing the NBA draft waters and then flirting with the transfer portal, the All-American center opted to return to Champaign for his junior season. The Illini’s floor and ceiling as a program raised immediately, as they became a top-15 team nationally.
The excitement of Cockburn’s return, though, was muted by the circumstances. The team gear he sold in the spring — before athletes profiting from name, image and likeness was on the books as lawful — saw the NCAA hand down a three-game suspension.
That was just the beginning of a hodgepodge season when it came to the Illinois roster. Injuries mounted. Illness swept through the team on multiple occasions. Once just the flu bug. The second time, COVID-19 knocked out two-thirds of the roster and put the program on pause for 10 days.
Austin Hutcherson missed 29 games because of multiple injuries. Andre Curbelo was out of action 14 games between serious concussion issues and COVID-19. Cockburn added two lost games because of a concussion to his suspension. Jacob Grandison missed three games with a shoulder injury, and Trent Frazier missed two because of multiple injuries he simply gutted out the majority of the season.
Yet, there Illinois was in the middle of Lou Henson Court on March 6 after beating Iowa surrounded by thousands of fans celebrating a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Illini held it together through the grind of the Big Ten to win the conference championship for the first time in 17 years.
The high of that title won, of that stormed court, was followed by a one-and-done performance in the Big Ten tournament and nearly the same in the NCAA tournament. Having barely escaped an upset in the first round against Chattanooga, Illinois got outworked and, ultimately, steamrolled in the second round against Houston.
Just another instance of the highs and lows of the season hitting equally as hard in succession. There were multiple instances throughout the season — good wins followed by head-scratching losses — that culminated in the NCAA tournament and another second-round exit.
There’s an argument to be made the NCAA tournament selection committee did Illinois no favors again this year. Loyola Chicago was no doubt under-seeded in 2021 as a No. 9 to the Illini’s No. 1. The same case can be made for Houston as a No. 5 as a 30-win team loved by the predictive metrics and harmed by the results-driven ones as winners of just a single Quad I game before the tournament began.
That doesn’t totally explain away the opportunity lost by Illinois. The fact the Illini had two generational talents the last two seasons in Ayo Dosunmu and Cockburn — the program’s first All-Americans in a decade-and-a-half — and they never made it to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.
The door was open to establish Illinois as more than just the team that’s won the most Big Ten games in the last three combined seasons. There was a chance to make good on that factoid Brad Underwood likes to drop about the Illini being the 11th-best program in the history of college basketball.
A history that, if you look closely enough, hasn’t gotten much of a boost in the modern era of the sport. The NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, and Illinois reached the Sweet 16 that year. The Illini have followed that up with only five more NCAA tournament runs of that caliber — a national-title game appearance in 2005, a Final Four in 1989, the Elite Eight in 2001 and two more Sweet 16 appearances in 2002 and 2004.
That leaves 18 other NCAA tournament appearances in the last 37 years that ended in the first weekend. That’s the history Illinois is now fighting to move from a successful program to an elite one.
So it’s OK to celebrate the 2021-22 season as a success. Another banner will be raised at State Farm Center. Another set of championship rings will be handed out to players, coaches and staff. But not without the bitter taste of another season that ended in disappointment of potential unfulfilled.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).