Richey: Tracing Illinois' path back to the top 25
CHAMPAIGN — Where to even start when trying to break down perhaps the most difficult Associated Press Top 25 ballot I’ve filled out in five years as a voter? How about this?
With 10 1/2 hours until this week’s poll was to be released, Illinois wasn’t on my ballot. Or in the first two times I reworked the bottom six teams after setting four alarms to make sure I woke up in time to tinker before the clock ran out and the poll closed Monday morning.
The AP sends out a letter to all 65 voters before the start of the season offering key information on specific voting deadlines and some guidelines on crafting a ballot each week.
Significant changes, as long as they’re justifiable, are welcome.
“Homerism” is not, and it “will be challenged and could lead to dismissal from the panel.”
So in a season where the great teams are few and far between and dozens have at least something of a case to be included among the top 25 teams in the country, if I’m going to vote for Illinois, I’m going to be sure. Through three iterations stretching precariously close to my Monday morning voting deadline, I wasn’t quite there on the Illini.
Yet there Brad Underwood’s team was at No. 25 on my ballot when I hit submit a fourth and final time with the clock ticking.
Enough voters ultimately thought the same, as Illinois checked in at No. 24 on the official poll. It’s the first time the Illini have been ranked since Dec. 1, 2014.
What got Illinois there this week was the last 10 days and wins against Purdue, Wisconsin and Rutgers. All three rank in the top 35 in the KenPom ratings. The latter two got the Illini to three Quadrant I wins, a determining factor in NCAA tournament selection. That dash of recency bias at least helped swing my decision.
Here’s why. Illinois’ season taken at full view — all 17 games — isn’t quite as good a picture. The win against Michigan in early December was important, but the Illini missed on every other opportunity at a signature victory (or even a good one) in the 2019 portion of the season and instead built its win total on the Hawaiis and Old Dominions and Grand Canyons of the wold. Or worse. Not a Quadrant I or II win in sight.
Without those wins against Purdue, Wisconsin and Rutgers — all of them — Illinois is probably on the outside looking in this week from the jam-packed “receiving votes” crowd. That group ran 25-deep Monday and included six Big Ten teams, along with former Illini coach John Groce’s Akron squad.
My final decision came down to Illinois and Penn State. The Nittany Lions had perhaps the better top-to-bottom case through their 16 games with a better nonconference showing, plus top 20 wins against Maryland and Iowa. But last week’s losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin for Penn State — teams Illinois beat — had me changing my ballot one final time to include the Illini.
Getting ranked is one thing. Holding on to it is another. Illinois was also ranked No. 24 early in the 2014-15 season after its Las Vegas Invitational title. A day after being ranked, the Illini lost at Miami. A home win later that week against American didn’t really even the scales, and they dropped out of the top 25 in the next poll and remained unranked for 1,869 days.
The first step in holding on to the current No. 24 ranking is not losing Saturday at home to Northwestern. The Wildcats snapped a six-game losing streak this past Saturday against Nebraska, but their so far disappointing season still includes losses to Merrimack, Radford and Hartford.
Underwood will contend the Northwestern game is the most important because it’s the next one on the schedule. He’s not wrong if only in a definitely-can’t-lose-that-one case, but the next six could define Illinois’ season. Consecutive road games at Purdue and Michigan followed by Minnesota (home), Iowa (road) and two at home against Maryland and Michigan State provide an opportunity for five Quadrant I wins.
Want to stay ranked, maybe even jump up the top 25? Want to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season? Win more of those than you lose.
Simple. Just as simple as voting for a top 25 in a college basketball season where parity has taken on an absurd, often times chaotic, mantle.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-351-5605 or at srichey@news-gazette.com.
