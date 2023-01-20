Richey | Value of a point guard
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois coaching staff is starting to see more of Jayden Epps these days. The freshman guard is spending extra time at Ubben Basketball Complex off the court and in the coaches’ offices.
It’s a maturity and growth in his approach to the game. Epps is bouncing ideas off Brad Underwood and Co. Asking questions. Trying to figure out how he can best utilize his skill set in what’s become an even bigger role this month.
“When you start doing that, you start getting comfortable,” Underwood said. “You start understanding where people are at. You stop making those little unforced turnovers. I don’t ever want him to be cautious playing. I want him to be aggressive and know you’re going to live with one or two, but he’s really starting to have a great understanding.”
The proof is in the numbers. Epps’ first foray into more of a primary ball-handler role came Jan. 7 against Wisconsin — fewer than 24 hours after Skyy Clark stepped away from the team. The result? Four turnovers and two assists.
Epps has been quick to figure out his new role. He had eight assists and just two turnovers in wins against Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota. It’s not perfect yet, of course. Epps wasn’t alone in his struggles against Indiana in Illinois’ 80-65 loss on Thursday night at State Farm Center, but at least he didn’t add to his turnover total.
It’s still been an impressive progression for Epps with this one simple fact. He really isn’t a point guard. The 6-foot-2 freshman is probably best utilized off the ball. The Norfolk, Va., native is just as dangerous off the bounce as he is in catch-and-shoot situations — and he’s continued to do both — but it’s come on top of being asked to initiate the offense much more than in the first half of the season.
That’s how this Illinois team has to operate. There’s only one player, who’s not listed on the roster or even with the team just yet, that might fit that “pure point guard” ideal, and Underwood has already said he won’t play. Niccolo Moretti is going to get the full Adam Fletcher experience during the next several months. Look for the Italian point guard next season.
Not having a true point guard isn’t exactly a unique situation for Illinois. Nor has it been a detriment to playmaking. Except for Thursday night. Just seven assists against the Hoosiers was a clear sign of maybe there needed to be a player on the court dedicated to getting his teammates better looks. That they would finish, of course. Another struggle Thursday night.
Because even without a true point guard, there are multiple players on the roster who can snag a defensive rebound, push the ball in transition and initiate the offense. That includes Epps and fellow freshman Sencire Harris, who is the nominal starting point guard.
There’s also Terrence Shannon Jr. And Coleman Hawkins, Matthew Mayer, RJ Melendez, Ty Rodgers and, if he gets a little frisky, Dain Dainja. (Although those Dainja on the break moments should probably be few and far between).
“There’s a huge advantage to that,” Underwood said. “We’ve tried to do that here the last 3-4 years. Don’t outlet. Get guys who can push. Yet, it looks good pushing it, but the end result has to be a good decision. Not everybody can make those decisions. That’s where we’ve got to continue to grow.”
So it begs the question. Is there still value in a player that has that traditional table setter skill set? Do true point guards still matter in a position-less world?
That style continues to trickle down from the NBA. There are still point guards at that level, but more teams have taken the approach of just letting their dangerous wings have it. Look at what the Boston Celtics did last year in the playoffs with Jayson Tatum.
Underwood isn’t going to say “no” to a player that can still rock that point guard label. Not if said player fits what Underwood wants Illinois to be as a team and program. But the Illini coach clearly isn’t going to shy away from trying to build his team and program through an NBA-esque lens.
“I think it’s more about who can pass and who can’t,” Underwood said. “You don’t have to be 6-foot or 7-foot to have a position or label put on you. I think it’s more about can you pass? Do you have feel? Can you make the right reads? It’s advantageous to have guys who can pass. If they can handle the ball and do those things, I guess you call them a point guard. I don’t know. You’re a good player or you’re not.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).