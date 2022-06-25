CHAMPAIGN — The 2022 NBA draft had some unexpected moments Thursday night. In fact, it was one of the wilder drafts in recent memory.
The Orlando Magic stunned everyone — including projected top pick Jabari Smith Jr. — by drafting Paolo Banchero instead. The quartet of Christian Braun, David Roddy, Wendell Moore Jr. and Peyton Watson crashing the back end of the first round wasn’t expected, either.
But Kofi Cockburn going undrafted?
That was the probable outcome from the moment the former Illinois center declared for the draft on April 20 and announced there would be no return to Champaign this time around. Honestly, the roots of Cockburn’s draft outcome run deeper. Despite being the most physically dominant player in college basketball with the regular double-double production to back it up, there was almost zero draft buzz for Cockburn throughout the 2021-22 season.
Still, Cockburn bet on himself. A fourth season at Illinois likely would have yielded more of the same. Reinforced the idea that there’s basically no one in college basketball that can stop him. But the NBA was his dream, and he decided now was the time to pursue it.
Said pursuit won’t be easy. Cockburn is starting at the literal bottom rung after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz in the wee hours Friday morning once 58 selections were made without his name getting called. While the rookie minimum salary is projected to top $1 million for the 2022-23 NBA season, Cockburn’s contract is not guaranteed. He’ll have to stick with the Jazz or their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, to cash in, and he could be released at any moment and receive nothing.
Cockburn sticking with Utah is at least intriguing. The Jazz played a primary rotation of Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside at center last season, with occasional appearances from Udoka Azubuike. More traditional centers are apparently their thing.
Azubuike, who played in just 17 games and had season-ending foot surgery in late March, might be the only one to return. Gobert has scrubbed his social media of any and all Utah references, and a trade seems imminent. Whiteside is no longer under contract.
But that’s still not a clear-cut path for Cockburn to the NBA. The return on a potential Gobert trade could deliver another center. Free agency starts in five days, and there are some intriguing centers on the market.
But Cockburn will at least have a chance. Utah actually hosts its own Summer League from July 5-7 before the entire league descends on Las Vegas from July 7-17 for the main event. That’s where Cockburn has to start (or keep) proving he doesn’t fall under the “he is who he is” category.
A mid-range jumper here.
A successful ball-screen coverage that doesn’t involve dropping toward the basket there.
Literally any assist.
Moments where Utah — or other interested parties — can project more than just a physical post presence that can catch some lobs and rebound. Cockburn’s ability to do both at a high level can’t be overlooked, but that might not be enough. Not in a league where shooting from every position is coveted and more traditional centers really aren’t.
So the G League it might be for Cockburn.
And this is not your older siblings’ G League. Once derided, the NBA’s quasi-feeder system dropped the development tag from its name, took on corporate sponsorship and became a legitimate avenue to an NBA roster. The 2021-22 NBA season saw 117 players earn a call-up from the G League, even if that number was inflated by the necessity to bolster rosters because of COVID-19 absences.
It doesn’t change the fact that many more players got to live out their NBA dreams. Some long term. Others more briefly on 10-day contracts.
The heart of the matter is there’s not just one path to the NBA anymore.
Cockburn didn’t get drafted Thursday night. So what? An NBA career could still be in his future. The path to get there will just take a little extra effort.