Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain showers this morning becoming steadier and heavier during the afternoon hours. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.