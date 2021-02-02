Illinois was going to rise in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after beating a Top-10 Iowa team Friday night at State Farm Center.
The only question was how high.
That 80-75 victory proved, in the moment, the Illini had the Hakweyes’ number. Ayo Dosunmu once again proved why he’s a potential All-American.
Trent Frazier combined a breakout offensive performance with lockdown defense on Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.
Ranking Illinois at No. 10 on my ballot this week — one spot ahead of the Hawkeyes — was a combination of Friday night’s win and a week’s worth of games that saw multiple other Top-10 teams tumble. While Oklahoma made the biggest jump, the Illini and their seven Top-50 wins were due a rise of their own.
The voting guidelines sent to all AP Top 25 voters include a line about not being shy about making big moves. That’s why Oklahoma got a huge bump, all the way to No. 9 after being at No. 24. That’s why Illinois got the same, moving from No. 19 to No. 12 in the past week.
The Illini checking in at one spot higher than the Hawkeyes on my ballot? That’s another matter. Results matter.
Friday night provided incontrovertible evidence that Illinois was the better team. Iowa still wound up at No. 8, but the argument can be made for the reverse to be true. The Illini hold the head-to-head win and have two more Top-50 wins out of resumes now not all that dissimilar.
Maybe next week.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
