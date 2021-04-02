Richey | Will the Big Ten ever snap title drought?
Remember 21/2 weeks ago when the Big Ten was about to take the NCAA tournament by storm? Those halcyon days when the best conference in the country could do no wrong?
Nine teams in the field.
Two No. 1 seeds and a pair of No. 2s.
And that pre-tournament reputation as the absolute, no doubt about it toughest conference in the country. This was going to be the Big Ten’s year.
Everybody and their uncle was picking Illinois to make a deep tournament run. The national media was in on it, too. The Illini were a lock to at least make the Final Four, if not the national championship game. Maybe even upset Gonzaga for the title.
Reality wound up being way harsher.
Michigan State didn’t even make it out of the First Four. Ohio State and Purdue got dropped by upset-minded double-digit seeds in the first round.
Then Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Maryland all bowed out in the second round.
Michigan was the last team standing. Again the Big Ten’s last hope that this year would be different than the previous 20 (counting last year’s pandemic-canceled tournament).
Nope.
UCLA said not so fast, knocking off the Wolverines in a made-for-anything-but-TV, 51-49 slog in the final Elite Eight game of the year Tuesday night.
The Big Ten’s national-title drought continues.
Michigan State was the last Big Ten team to claim a national championship in 2000. But who remembers Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson and Co. other than the Spartans’ faithful and true, dyed-in-the-wool college basketball fans? Nearly a full generation has never seen a Big Ten team cut down the nets in April.
In a world very much defined by the idea of “What have you done for me lately?” the Big Ten’s answer is not a whole heck of a lot on the biggest stage of the sport.
Other teams have gotten close, of course. The Big Ten is not without its national runners-up in the last two decades. Seven of them, in fact.
Indiana in 2002. Illinois in 2005. Ohio State in 2007. Michigan State in 2009. Michigan in 2013. Wisconsin in 2015. Michigan again in 2018.
To tweak a phrase, always, always, always the best man, and never, ever the groom.
Maybe not even the best man this year. More like the last groomsman — the kid brother that had to be included — and then a collection of distant relatives that disappeared before the cake was even cut.
All of the discussion throughout the season about just how talented the Big Ten was from top to bottom, rooted as it was in statistics, looked a little flimsy when team after team made a less-than-graceful NCAA tournament exit.
And that’s a problem. People that follow college basketball for a living understand what the Big Ten accomplished this season. The casual fans (and maybe the potential recruits) just see an NCAA tournament flameout.
But the the Big Ten was actually good!
Five teams are still ranked in the top 13 in KenPom. The next five all fall in the top 50. And 13 of 14 are ranked among the top 80. A season’s worth of results that gave a clear picture about level of play was erased in two weeks’ worth of one-off, win-or-go-home games.
The Big Ten picked a truly terrible time to play some of its worst basketball. Now all nine teams that made the NCAA tournament are home.
Home to wonder what went wrong in March. Home to figure out if anybody will be able to match what Michigan State did now more than two decades ago.
No set formula exists, of course, for what makes a national champion. Villanova used the get old, stay old approach for its titles in 2016 and 2018. Duke’s 2015 championship and Kentucky’s in 2012 were straight one-and-done title grabs.
Two aspects are clear, however, when analyzing the last six years’ worth of recruiting classes — once the conference shuffling settled in 2015 — and last six years’ worth of first-round NBA draft picks. The Big Ten is lagging behind when it comes to landing top-level talent and then sending them to the league.
Just nine of the 166 five-star recruits between 2016-20 wound up at a Big Ten program. The majority chose SEC (46), ACC (42) or Pac-12 (29) programs.
The Big Ten stacks up a bit better when it comes to first-round NBA draft picks, but still had just 15 of the last 180 total since 2015. Not accounting for international players and the rare first-round pick not from a power program, the ACC (40), SEC (31) and Pac-12 (25) have produced the most.
Five-star recruits and future pros aren’t the end-all, be-all of championship teams.
Not a bad starting point, of course, and wouldn’t hurt the Big Ten’s chances. Closing the gap on that front could be the answer.
Titles have been won, though, on the strength of rock-solid programs making a run at the right time.
That could have been the Big Ten this year. Everybody thought so.
Certainly those who penciled in Illinois for its first national title.
But that’s why they call it madness. Maybe next year.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at srichey@news-gazette.com or on Twitter @srrichey.
