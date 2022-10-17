Illini
Buy Now
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll is due out Monday. News-Gazette college writer Scott Richey, a voting member of the panel, has Illinois at No. 19 on his first ballot. Indiana, at No. 16, is the only other Big Ten team to make his list.

Richey’s preseason Top 25:

1. Houston

2. North Carolina

3. Gonzaga

4. Baylor

5. Kentucky

6. UCLA

7. Kansas

8. Creighton

9. Tennessee

10. Duke

11. Arkansas

12. TCU

13. Texas

14. San Diego State

15. Arizona

16. Indiana

17. Auburn

18. Virginia

19. Illinois

20. Villanova

21. Xavier

22. Texas A&M

23. Alabama

24. Texas Tech

25. Dayton

Trending Videos