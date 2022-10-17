The preseason Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll is due out Monday. News-Gazette college writer Scott Richey, a voting member of the panel, has Illinois at No. 19 on his first ballot. Indiana, at No. 16, is the only other Big Ten team to make his list.
Richey’s preseason Top 25:
1. Houston
2. North Carolina
3. Gonzaga
4. Baylor
5. Kentucky
6. UCLA
7. Kansas
8. Creighton
9. Tennessee
10. Duke
11. Arkansas
12. TCU
13. Texas
14. San Diego State
15. Arizona
16. Indiana
17. Auburn
18. Virginia
19. Illinois
20. Villanova
21. Xavier
22. Texas A&M
23. Alabama
24. Texas Tech
25. Dayton