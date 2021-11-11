Caroline Kerr
St. Thomas More senior
Tennessee volleyball signee
What does it mean to be a Division I athlete? “It really makes up for all those hard nights, all the no’s you get throughout the process. This is one of the days I’ve been looking forward to since I was a little girl. This is one of the big days.”
What does it mean to represent STM at the D-I level? “We put ourselves on the map, a little 1A school has now had quite the line of Division I athletes. They’ve centered me in the right direction to have a successful career, both on the court and off the next four years.”
What do you feel you can bring to Tennessee? “I’m going to be able to bring hard work every day. I think I’m going to be able to come in there and want to make the program better. Ultimately I want to bring home an SEC championship when I get there.”
Anna McClure
St. Thomas More senior
Ohio State volleyball signee
What does it mean to be a Division I athlete? “This has been my dream since a really young age, and I’m just so thankful for my coaches at Ohio State for giving me the opportunity to fulfill the dream I’ve had for so long.”
What does it mean to represent STM at the D-I level? “This program has nurtured so many amazing players, and I’m so thankful to have seen their growth and their recruitment. That really just set the tone for me my freshman year and made me realize I want to play D-I.”
What do you feel you can bring to Ohio State? “I’ve grown up watching Big Ten volleyball at Illinois, and being able to see that almost on a yearly basis, that really has given me kind of a visualization of what that’s like. And I’m really grateful for the opportunity to play in the Big Ten.
Colleen Hege
St. Thomas More senior
Illinois-Chicago volleyball signee
What does it mean to be a Division I athlete? “This has been my dream, so just signing that paper really put it in perspective that I’m going to play at UIC.”
What does it mean to represent STM at the D-I level? “I don’t think it really changes that I’m a D-I athlete. I think we’re all part of a team and we’re all going to work together to get there.”
What do you feel you can bring to Illinois-Chicago? “Just my defense, playing my position (libero) the best I can possibly do it. Bringing that to UIC is going to help.”
Cayla Koerner
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Southeast Missouri State women’s soccer signee
What does it mean to be a Division I athlete? “The most important thing that’s helped me with becoming a Division I athlete is my teammates, in basketball and soccer especially, and especially the coaches as well.”
What do you feel you can bring to SEMO? “The biggest thing that SEMO has now is a great team chemistry, so I’m hoping just to bring that into SEMO’s atmosphere.”