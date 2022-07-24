MAHOMET — That Jim Risley was even able to build the obstacle course at his home just north of Mahomet was pure happenstance.
As in, Risley happened across a crew ripping out old telephone poles and asked what it would take to get 16 of them for his own use.
The answer was simply a willingness to take them.
That pushed what had only been the beginnings of an idea for Risley as a way to train his Mahomet-Seymour pole vaulters — one he didn’t think he would be able to accomplish because of cost — into reality.
Free poles, with delivery no less, was as cost effective as it got.
What Risley didn’t expect, though, is what his obstacle course became.
What started as a training tool for pole vaulters in 2011 evolved into a destination for teams, regardless of sport, across the state.
More than a dozen teams make the trip each summer to try their mettle against Risley’s course, designed to test and improve agility, speed and strength by borrowing elements from Ninja Warrior events, Strongman competitions and even Highland games.
“It was a true build it and they will come thing, like ‘Field of Dreams,’” said Risley, a former wrestling, volleyball and track and field coach for the Bulldogs’ athletic program. “We had never planned this. I think if I had planned it, it wouldn’t have worked out because it wasn’t genuine. From the very beginning, it was coaches who cared about their kids.
“We don’t charge anything. We just love them coming out here. … I want to keep doing it as long as I can, because I think it’s got value.”
Risley isn’t the only one to share that opinion.
Jon Adkins had heard about Risley’s obstacle course through friends in the coaching profession before he got the Mahomet-Seymour football job ahead of the 2019 season.
Adkins said he jumped at the chance to take his new team to the course after meeting Risley, who was on his interviewing committee. The opportunity to test his athletes on the course was key, but Adkins said the team bonding and team building that inevitably happen was just as important.
“Special place, right?” Adkins said of Risley’s course. “It kind of reminded me of the Field of Dreams. It’s kind of an iconic place that everybody talks about and wants to visit one time in their lifetime.
“To me, the Ris Course has that effect on people. You get there and see the hard work he’s put into it. Then he’s got the whole presentation to go along with it. It just makes it even more special. He’s an incredible human being, there’s no doubt about it.”
Risley doesn’t just make his obstacle course available to area teams and more from around the state. There’s real preparation involved.
Risley ensures the course is set up appropriately before a team arrives and makes sure he has water and bandages on hand for any blisters or skinned knees.
And while the obstacle course might be the primary reason teams make the trip north of Mahomet, Risley also has a presentation for them, too. That’s the part that keeps the former coach going.
“The last thing I want to do is sound corny, but every kid out here shows respect and shows an incredible amount of effort,” Risley said. “Not to be cliche, but I feel young again when I’m done. We teach an awful lot of life lessons. We don’t yell out here. We don’t get mad at anybody. If you see something good out here, you celebrate it.
“You don’t want them to come here and not have a great experience. Quite frankly, these kids do inspire me. There’s so much sidebar stuff that happens. That’s what really makes it worthwhile for me. There’s a lot of blisters and a lot of knee skinning, but it’s worth it. They give a lot for it and their team, and I just love watching them.”
That’s why several area coaches make a trip to Risley’s course a yearly event.
Monticello football coach Cully Welter first saw the course when his daughter, current Louisville athlete Aliyah, tackled it as part of her own pole vault training and became both one of six female athletes to complete it without any falls and the female record holder. Now, Welter brings his football team every year.
Mahomet-Seymour wrestling coach Rob Ledin does the same every November ahead of the season.
“What a great opportunity to bring a team out there and put them through the wringer a little bit and see what they’re made of and challenge their toughness and their mental toughness and their integrity as people,” Ledin said. “He’s a guy that just loves kids, wants to see people get better and wants our youth to become great young adults. So well respected and an icon, really, for the Mahomet-Seymour community. Everyone knows Jim Risley.
“The kids respect him. The kids love him. I think, in anything, if you show a kid you care about them, they’ll go far for you. If you don’t show you’re interested in every part of them, they’re probably not going to respect you the same. Ris does care about kids and people. When the kids go out there, I let him talk and run the show. … One of the things I look forward to is how he talks to the kids and gets them motivated and challenges them and brings a team together to get through the course.”
It isn’t just the Mahomet-Seymour football players and wrestlers who have taken on Risley’s course. The Bulldogs’ girls’ basketball team has, too. So has their coach.
Risley’s son, Garret, was one of the original pole vaulters the course was built to help. Now, he’s the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball coach and challenging his team the same way his dad challenged him roughly a decade ago.
“It’s 100 percent body awareness,” Garret Risley said, describing the purpose of the course. “That’s why you get a lot of different teams. Basketball teams. Soccer teams. Football teams. Any sport you need to be coordinated and aware of your surroundings, the course lends itself to that.”
The younger Risley ran the course for the first time in years after his older brother, Grant, celebrated his 36th birthday by doing the same. Neither approached the record of 1 minute, 28.6 seconds set by former Mahomet-Seymour athlete Austin Armetta, but their dad was still impressed with his sons’ times all these years later.
“(Garret) did 1:51, which is faster than just about anybody I see go through it,” Jim Risley said. “Grant at 2:34, and there’s no way I thought he would do it. Now, he’s like, ‘I’ve got to get back out there.’”
The course isn’t much different in layout now compared to when it was first constructed. The only change made was a necessity. The trampoline at the bottom of the short climbing wall was no match for then-Tuscola standout and current Oklahoma State offense lineman Hunter Woodard.
And while what the course has become might not have been what Jim Risley expected when he built it, it’s something his son said is a perfect fit for his retired — only in name — dad.
“I don’t think he’s ever told anybody ‘no,’” Garret Risley said. “He enjoys having them out there. The camaraderie part of it, that’s what he’s made for. … He enjoys the relationships he’s been able to build with the coaches and athletes. He enjoys being a little bit of their experience for high school.”