Lexi Ritchie will be remembered as the first local athlete to win an IHSA girls' wrestling state championship.
The Unity sophomore achieved that feat Saturday when she recorded a 10-8 decision over Peoria Richwoods' Jaida Johnson in the 155-pound state final at Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena.
It marked the ideal conclusion for Ritchie's involvement in the inaugural edition of the IHSA-run girls' wrestling postseason. Ritchie defeated Johnson by 20-4 technical fall to win the Peoria Richwoods Sectional's 155 bracket two weeks prior as well.
Ritchie also took down Buffalo Grove's Julianna Conroy by 10-2 major decision earlier Saturday to qualify for the championship match. Ritchie finishes her 10th-grade season with a 19-9 record and is the Rockets' first IHSA wrestling state titlist since Juan Molina at 189 pounds in 1991.
Also in girls' state wrestling, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Berlin Kiddoo snagged runner-up position in the 130-pound class on Saturday. She was bested by Plainfield South's Alexis Janiak via 8-1 decision in the championship match.
Kiddoo, a Westville student who finishes her season with a 20-6 record, beat Fox Lake Grant's Crystal Villegas by 8-2 decision earlier Saturday to advance to the title bout.
In boys' swimming and diving
Maroons' Miller stars. Champaign Central junior Nolan Miller put together a meet to remember Saturday at Westmont's FMC Natatorium.
Miller booked a pair of runner-up finishes in the IHSA boys' swimming and diving state finals and established two new school records in the process.
The 2021 News-Gazette All-Area boys' swim and dive Athlete of the Year started his day in the 200-yard freestyle. Miller touched the wall in 1 minute, 38.21 seconds to finish behind only Fenwick's Mike Flynn (1:37.03)
Miller's clocking proved better than the one recorded by former Central star Tyler McGill when he won the 2005 IHSA 200 freestyle state championship (1:38.85), giving Miller the top spot on the Maroons' all-time leaderboard.
McGill won four IHSA state titles in his prep career, including three in the 200 freestyle, before going on to swim as a United States Olympian and earn a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics through the 400-meter medley relay.
So how did Miller follow up that performance? By notching a 500 freestyle time of 4:28.49 to again finish behind only Fenwick's Flynn (4:27.66).
Miller smashed this event's previous Central record, established by Dan Trupin in 2001 (4:30.18). Trupin also won four IHSA state championships in his Maroons tenure, though none came in the 500 freestyle.
Miller is the first Central boys' state medalist — earned via a top-12 finish in any event — since Cam Barnard placed fourth in the 2017 meet's 100 butterfly race.
Two Uni High athletes joined Miller in logging multiple all-state finishes Saturday.
Illineks senior Andrew Lin took third place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 48.27, landing behind St. Charles North's Aleksej Filipovic (47.60) and Barrington's Griffin O'Leary (47.99).
Lin also earned fourth place in the 100 backstroke with a clocking of 49.56, ranking behind O'Leary (47.83), Waubonsie Valley's Arnav Deshpande (48.43) and West Chicago's Brady Johnson (48.56).
Uni High senior Jake Regenwetter booked the ninth-best time in the 200 individual medley at 1:52.01 and also placed 10th in the 100 breaststroke with an outcome of 57.27.
Lin and Regenwetter become the second and third Illineks in boys' program history to earn state medals, joining Adam Reynolds in 1998 (third place in the 200 freestyle, fifth place in the 500 freestyle).