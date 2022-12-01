TOLONO — Lexi Ritchie knows expectations will be high for her next two seasons.
That comes with the territory of capturing a state title as a sophomore, which she did in the IHSA’s inaugural girls’ wrestling state series this past February.
After a quick reset late in the summer, she’s ready to chase a second championship.
“I feel like coming off that championship last year, I kind of had a big mental block,” Ritchie said.
“I took a step back from wrestling in the month of August and talked a lot with my coach, so my mindset has completely changed since last year. I think that’s really going to help me, especially since there is a lot of pressure (after) winning it as a sophomore.”
Girls’ wrestling is new to the spotlight in Illinois and Ritchie is still relatively new to the mat.
Football was her main sport until her freshman year at Unity, when she elected to try her hand at wrestling to fine-tune her skills on the gridiron.
Her grit caught the eye of Unity coach Logan Patton, who noticed Ritchie’s talents as a linebacker and tight end. When pandemic restrictions eased, Ritchie emerged, placing second at the 2021 IWCOA state tournament as a freshman.
“I remember having the conversation after that state finals match, like, ‘Listen dude, you took second off of pure athleticism. Once you learn how to wrestle, you’re going to be phenomenal,’” Patton said. “And she kind of took that to heart.”
Skill was added to Ritchie’s height and athleticism, which helped her cruise through the 155-pound weight class in the IHSA-sanctioned state series as a sophomore.
The state tournament — which she capped with a win over Richwoods sophomore Jaida Johnson — was one of a handful of girls-only tournaments that Ritchie wrestled last season.
“I don’t like to focus on my competition,” Ritchie said. “When I go into tournaments, I don’t want to look at my brackets. I don’t want to know who I wrestle. I don’t care who I wrestle. In my mind, it is my match. ... When I prepare for a postseason girls’ tournament, it’s like, ‘I want to wrestle this way, so I’m going to wrestle this way. I want to hit this takedown, so I’m going to do it.’”
Ritchie is one of the taller wrestlers in the 155-pound class with strength that sets her apart from many of her opponents. She doesn’t mind sparring with boys, but those skills don’t always translate.
“My style is kind of what you’d see more out of a high school boy than a high school girl,” Ritchie said. “It’s more like how can I join the two because that transition from wrestling boys and girls is very different, and I feel like it’s something not many people talk about.
“I can practice with boys for a week and feel like I am so smooth and confident with my takedowns and go to wrestle a girl and they don’t react and move the same way. And then I get into that match and I’m thinking I need to get back to the drawing board.”
Girls’ tournaments are popping up more and more often and Patton is interested in hosting one at Unity in the near future.
Patton has seen firsthand how Ritchie and the other girls on the team — including reigning state finalist Ava Vasey — have fit into the program.
“They want to wrestle, they want to get better at wrestling,” Patton said. “All of a sudden that bleeds into the school where, ‘Hey, I don’t have to play girls’ basketball to be in a winter sport. I can wrestle,’ and all sudden now you got three freshmen and a sophomore giving it a shot. I’m getting ready for our youth practice (Wednesday night) and I feel like half our room is filled with girls.”
It’s been a good fit so far, with Patton leading the charge to grow the girls’ side of Unity’s successful program.
“He’s constantly looking for tournaments, looking to run girls’ tournaments,” Ritchie said. “He takes us almost everywhere with the guys. We get all the opportunities and more that you’d expect, especially being in central Illinois and more (toward the) southern Illinois area.”
Ritchie has stepped up into a larger leadership role than in years’ past after the Rockets graduated a number of key seniors after last season.
Her quickness is almost impossible to miss in the Rockets’ room.
“She has such a high pace and it’s contagious,” assistant coach Josh Inman said. “When you wrestle on the same mat as her, we have a JV mat and a varsity mat, guys definitely don’t want to be outworked by her because she wrestles at a very high pace.”
Competition comes from all corners of the Rockets’ room, however, with Vasey and defending state finalist Nick Nosler among those back in the fold.
Nosler, who fell to Dakota’s Noah Wenzel in the Class 1A 195-pound state final last season, will be a key leader for the Rockets’ boys’ team that placed third in Class 1A last season.
“She’s great to have around,” Nosler said. “She’s a very hard worker in the room. She always works, never stops working. She’s in the room on the weekends, in the offseason, in the summer, in the winter, whenever we want, she’ll probably be there.”
Ritchie didn’t hesitate to join the program when it was just her and Vasey on the girls’ side of the roster two years ago. The future for girls’ wrestling at Unity now looks bright, with good numbers and the potential to host a girls’ event on the horizon.
As for any barrier to entering into what has historically been a sport for boys?
“I’ve never had those issues,” Ritchie said. “Now granted, I played football my whole life so I was always one of the only girls there. But I know even with the new girls that joined, they’ve said they feel welcome and I think that’s kind of a part of the Unity wrestling program that we’ve built, we’re such a family that (all of) my teammates, we never have those problems.”