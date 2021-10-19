CHAMPAIGN — For Keith Gardner and Kyle Johnson, Tuesday night’s boys’ soccer showdown both players will likely play a key part in has been a decade in the making.
Gardner is a senior defender at Centennial who wants nothing more than his Chargers to win.
Johnson is a senior forward at Champaign Central who wants nothing more than his Maroons to win.
Yet, no matter what happens between the two Unit 4 programs when they square off at 7 p.m. at Urbana’s McKinley Field in a Class 2A regional semifinal match, one constant will remain true even after both Gardner and Johnson clash with one another.
“He’s one of my best friends in the whole world,” Gardner said.
Johnson has turned into one of the area’s most prolific goal scorers this season for Central (15-6-2).
Trying to slow down the exploits of Johnson? None other than Gardner, who has helped the Chargers (6-7-3) stay close and competitive in nearly every match this season.
“He’s someone that always drives me to be better,” Gardner said. “We’re always competitive with each other, always driving each other to do things to the best of our ability, because our interests are so similar. No matter what it is, whether it be fishing, golf, soccer, we’re always pushing each other.”
The two met as 8-year-olds when they began playing for Illinois Futbol Club. They spent the next five years playing on the same teams and forged a close bond in the process.
Afternoons of fishing in neighborhood lakes and rounds of golf — usually at Legends Golf Course in Champaign and the University of Illinois Course in Savoy — are common.
On the field, soccer has taken the duo far and wide. A trip to Spain during the summer of 2018 for an international tournament was especially memorable.
Otis Wildman — a close friend of Gardner and Johnson — was set to move to Florida shortly after the trip. The group’s IFC squad closed the tournament by becoming the top-placing team from the United States.
Another fond memory the two shared came this summer far from C-U during a camp at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa.
“Finally, on the third day, we got matched up on the same team,” Gardner said. “In some of the other random groups that they had put together, the defenders or midfielders weren’t able to get the ball to Kyle, so he wasn’t able to really show what he can do.
“But there was this one instance where I picked the ball up in the back, I probably played a 40-yard pass up to the right corner of the field to Kyle and he took this beautiful touch over the head of the defender that was in front of him, took a second touch to settle the ball and then buried it in the bottom right corner of the goal, and that was it.”
A slight age difference means the two haven’t always been teammates — Gardner is 10 months older than Johnson which eventually led to the two ending up on different club teams — but they’ve consistently helped each other develop in one-on-one training sessions.
On the occasions that they compete against each other, especially in a setting as intense as Central against Centennial, each sees their highly competitive nature take hold.
“It’s definitely a lot different than competing against anybody else,” Johnson said. “Both of us love going against each other. It’s super fun, but different because we train so much together. We’ve grown up playing together, and we already know kind of how we play.”
When they reached high school, the two quickly ascended to the top of a tough Big 12 Conference. After closing the 2021 regular season with 45 goals and 15 assists, Johnson sits six goals shy of former Maroons standout Santiago Rodriguez’s school-record mark of 51 goals.
As dangerous as Johnson’s scoring ability is, Gardner’s knowledge of how his counterpart will play a given situation has paid dividends on its own. When Central and Centennial met for the first time this season, the teams played to a 1-1 tie at Centennial on Sept. 28.
“Last year, we were playing and I had a penalty kick,” Johnson said. “Keith knew which way I was going to go since we practice together and he told his goalie, who ended up saving it. That was kind of funny.”
When Johnson slid into the starting lineup for the Maroons midway through his freshman season, he had an immediate effect. Central coach Nick Clegg recalls Johnson’s freshman season when he converted shot after shot in practice to earn a spot on the varsity roster despite a size disadvantage.
Entering his junior season, Johnson literally and figuratively grew into everything the Maroons needed. He added enough size to create better matchups with defenders and became a strong leader in the locker room.
“He leads by example and is very humble,” Clegg said. “We have the rule where if you run two miles in under 12 minutes, you don’t have to run it again for the year. He comes in and does that. And then he chooses to continue to run it (as an example for teammates). … He’s the type of guy who’s picking them up off the field and going out of his way.”
Gardner has been right on his hip throughout as the defender can keep his footing with anyone in the area.
He may be the answer the Chargers need defensively as they look to contain the Maroons’ standout in the opening round of the postseason on Tuesday night.
“Frequently, the dynamic between them is that the ball is at Kyle’s foot,” Clegg said. “Kyle is going at Keith and if Keith has a good sense of how Kyle plays, that’s even more of an advantage, I would assume, for being able to defend and contain Kyle.”
The Urbana Regional is rich with talent as the winner of Central-Centennial will play either top-seeded Urbana (14-0-2) or eighth-seeded Danville (7-12-2) on Friday night. Neither can afford to look past Tuesday’s matchup as either Gardner or Johnson will see their high school career draw to a close.
In the team’s second matchup this season, who has the upper hand?
“3-0 Central,” Johnson predicted without much hesitation.
By Gardner’s estimation, it’s going to come down to the wire.
“2-1 Centennial,” Gardner said. “And we’re going to score the second goal in the last five minutes of the game.”