Football
Centennial has developed a clear upper hand in this series, and that was evident with the Chargers’ 42-6 victory against the Maroons on Sept. 16 at Tommy Stewart Field. Senior Brandon Harvey was a star in all three phases for Centennial, as he rushed for a touchdown and returned an intercepted pass for a score.
VolleyballPart of Central’s 27-10 run last fall was an 11-match win streak between Sept. 13 and Oct. 8. In the middle of that was a 2-0 victory (25-18, 25-13) for the Maroons against Centennial at the Chargers’ gymnasium on Oct. 4. Senior Meg Rossow (eight kills), junior Kindle Williams (seven kills) and sophomore Bridget Cassady (four kills) were the main beneficiaries of passing by senior setter Olivia Gustafsson (16 assists) for Central.
Boys’ soccerThe first rivalry match with Alex Zarco as Central’s coach resulted in the Maroons securing a 4-1 victory against Centennial on Sept. 13 at the Chargers’ field. Zarco’s younger brother, junior Diego Zarco, played a key role by scoring one goal and assisting on another. Senior Cooper Carson, junior Matthew Winterbottom and sophomore Abel Vines also scored for the Maroons.
Girls’ tennisThis showcase was all Central at Champaign’s Lindsay Tennis Center facility, as the Maroons swept Centennial 9-0 on Sept. 12. Senior Candace Wilund, juniors Mariclare O’Gorman and Sarah Su, sophomore Kara Charney and freshman Abi Avrutin each won in singles and doubles play for Central, with O’Gorman doing so at both No. 1 positions.
Boys’ basketballCentennial secured a sweep of Central in this venture, prevailing 75-72 in a thriller on Feb. 7 at Central’s Combes Gym and 64-49 on Feb. 16 at Centennial’s Coleman Carrodine Gym. The first game went three overtimes, and senior Sathvik Thatikonda led the Chargers in scoring (22 points). Junior Preston Sledge‘s 18 points paced Centennial in the latter victory on the Chargers’ home court.
BaseballBoth games between Centennial and Central are on deck this week. The Maroons will host Tuesday evening at Spalding Park, and the Chargers will host Thursday evening on their campus. Both teams will wear identical jerseys Tuesday for “Drew Adams Day,” a recognition of the 2020 Central graduate who died in May of that year.
SoftballIf you thought the baseball teams were waiting a while to duke it out this spring, that’s nothing compared to Central and Centennial softball. The foes are scheduled to cap their regular-season schedules by facing one another later this month. Central hosts on May 16 at its new field outside the school, and Centennial hosts May 18 on its campus.
Girls’ soccerNeither Centennial nor Central has produced an abundance of girls’ soccer offense this spring, and that mostly continued when they met on April 11 on the Chargers’ field. The Big 12 Conference bout ended in a 1-1 draw. Centennial senior Jodi Domingo and Central junior Grace Pelz scored goals on assists from sophomore Payton Kaiser and junior Sophia Adams.
Boys’ tennisThe most recently completed chapter of the rivalry came from the teams in this sport, with Central handling Centennial 8-1 on Monday afternoon at Lindsay Tennis Center. Five different Maroons — seniors Wade Schacht and Sam Balogh, juniors Ezra Bernhard and Elliot Gulley and sophomore Abel Vines — each won in singles and doubles play.