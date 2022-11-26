Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.