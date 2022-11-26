EVANSTON — Alex Palczewski led the charge across Ryan Field to reclaim the Land of Lincoln Trophy on Saturday evening.
Palczewski was also the first to get his hands on the Hat after Illinois’ 41-3 victory against Northwestern in front of an announced crowd of 25,744 fans. Fitting considering the time the veteran Illini offensive lineman has spent in orange and blue and the growth he’s helped foster in the program the last two seasons.
“To see the clock run down and Palcho’s smile as he’s running over is something that’s priceless,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Pihlstrom said.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Palczewski, who said he’s been called “sneaky athletic” put on a burst of speed to cross the field and retake the Land of Lincoln Trophy for Illinois.
Pihlstrom said it’s about as fast as he’s seen his longtime teammate move.
“That or for a good Thanksgiving dinner,” Pihlstrom said. “He was running pretty fast there, too.”
“That’s a lot of tough talk from a converted tight end,” Palczewski countered with a big smile. “I’m just kidding. It was awesome to be able to get the trophy and do it with my brother. We lived together our freshman year in the summer in Bromley Hall. To come full circle, playing next to each other and winning the Hat on this field truly meant a lot.”
Palczewski eventually passed the Hat to fellow offensive lineman Isaiah Adams.
The trophy made its way through several hands before another offensive lineman, Jordyn Slaughter, carried it up the tunnel and to the locker room. Lifting it above his head once more to salute the Illinois fans that showed up in Evanston and stuck around through the blowout.
But the celebration for Saturday’s trophy win was a bit muted. Blowing the doors off Northwestern was fine. That the timing of the win — and ensuing celebration — coincided with Purdue’s 30-16 victory at Indiana took a bit of shine off running the Wildcats off their own home field.
Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) got half the help it needed to win a Big Ten West title when Nebraska beat Iowa 24-17 on Friday night in Iowa City, Iowa. The second need was a road loss for the Boilermakers, but Purdue (8-4, 6-3) rallied in the second half to beat the Hoosiers (4-8, 2-7) and secure a spot in the Big Ten championship game next Saturday night against No. 3 Michigan (12-0, 9-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema wasn’t really keeping tabs on the Purdue-Indiana game while his team played Northwestern. He got a score update at halftime and didn’t ask again until the final minutes of Illinois’ blowout.
“I said, ‘What’s the score in Indy?’ and that’s when (associate head coach) Kevin Kane upstairs said, ‘Ahh, not good,’” Bielema said.
That the Big Ten West title came down to the final games of the regular season was a product of Illinois’ three-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s rivalry game with the woeful Wildcats (1-11, 1-8). The Illini had multiple chances earlier this month and couldn’t capitalize.
“We lost four games that were one-score games,” Bielema said of his team losing its four games by a combined 19 points. “That will motivate and galvanize — whatever you want to say — myself and the coaches during the offseason as much as anything. Those four that got away from us. … If we had any one of those four — two of those four — it’s a no-brainer. I’m excited as hell because I think we’re only scratching the surface of what we could be. I knew we had to get bowl eligible this year to keep moving in the right direction.”
The missed opportunities, though, are something the Illinois players are trying not to dwell on with one last shot coming in a bowl game. That the veteran Illini all experienced far more disappointment during their college football careers has added a little perspective.
“It’s kind of mixed emotions,” Palczewski said. “I feel like we’re supposed to be playing next Saturday (in the Big Ten championship). That’s something we just have to eat. I have to be appreciative. I came here as a freshman in 2017 and we were 2-10.
“I came here in 2017, and it was a rough couple years. To be able to put my stamp on this and say I had a positive impact on the University of Illinois football team means the most to me. It’s something I’m going to be proud of the rest of my life.”