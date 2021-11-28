CHAMPAIGN — The race for the Land of Lincoln Trophy was on before the final seconds ran off the clock Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
The game was already decided long before Brandon Peters got under center behind Doug Kramer one last time in the victory formation.
Decided after two quarters, probably, with Illinois taking a 30-point halftime lead on Northwestern.
As soon as Peters’ knee hit the turf to start the clock ticking down to 0:00 for a 47-14 Illinois victory, cornerback Tony Adams took off across the field with several of his defensive teammates in his wake.
Adams’ destination? The Northwestern sideline and the trophy that had eluded him his entire Illini career.
“OC thought he got a head start on me, but you know I’m faster,” Adams said, mentioning fellow senior captain Owen Carney Jr., who was racing him across the sideline. “It just means everything. We didn’t have the season we wanted, but to leave a legacy and leave these boys out on a good note — on a high note — is the most important thing right there.
“Man, I was too excited. I was so geeked. I never knew what it felt like. We won the Cannon, but we never won the Hat. Bringing it back home, this is our state.”
The Illinois offense was watching from the other end of the field as their defensive teammates raced for the Hat. Peters didn’t have any interest in sprinting down the field to grab the trophy knowing he’d eventually get his hands on it. Sixth-year center Doug Kramer knew he’d never make it before Adams, Carney and the other defensive players.
“I wanted to go get it, but they were moving,” Kramer said with a laugh. “I can’t move that fast.”
Illinois’ victory formation took on special meaning with Illinois coach Bret Bielema putting both Jake Hansen and Mike Epstein on the field for the final play. Both had their season cut short by injury — a common scenario for the Florida natives in the Illini careers.
“(Hansen) was the one that suggested maybe being in the victory formation,” Bielema said. “I said I’ll do one better because I know Epstein did a lot. When a kid’s year is ended by injury, it’s the one thing in my heart as a head coach I can’t ever shake. Those two to be in the formation was pretty awesome. That’s a moment I’ll probably go back to for a long time.”
Carney knew the importance of that moment, too. That’s why the veteran outside linebacker made a beeline for Hansen at the north end of Zuppke Field as soon as he got the Hat in his hands.
“It killed me that he couldn’t play the game,” Carney said. “I know he really wanted to be out there because he’s a three-time captain, been here six years and never beaten them as well. I knew bringing that to him is probably one of those moral victories for him. It meant everything to give him that hat and see him smile and light up.”
Illinois’ postgame celebration for its first win against Northwestern since 2014 continued on the field long after the game ended.
Carney was the mastermind behind the non-Hat portions, using a whiteboard to share the message that the Illini “run this state.”
“That hit me early in the week,” Carney said. “I saw my boy (Georgia running back) James Cook do it when they beat Georgia Tech last year. I was like, ‘I’m going to go ahead and steal that and put it up when we play this rivalry game.’”
Carney got the chance to put up that sign after Illinois (5-7, 4-5 Big Ten) played arguably its most complete game of the season against Northwestern (3-9, 1-8). The Illini defense held Northwestern to 241 total yards of offense and came up with two takeaways — a fumble recovery by Carney and an interception by Quan Martin.
Peters completed 14 of 24 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown and one interception as Illinois put up a season-high 459 yards of total offense. Chase Brown topped 1,000 rushing yards for the year with 14 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. Four made field goals by James McCourt was the special teams component.
“We were consistent in all phases of our team,” Brown said. “We were playing good, complementary football. It was a sweet moment to capitalize on the win (Saturday). Being able to hold that trophy up after the game is surreal. We dreamt it, and then we made it happen on the field.
“It was just a sense of relief like, ‘Hey, you earned this. We earned this.’ The fact we were able to come up with the win and I had that trophy in my hands, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Whether Illinois parlays its season into a bowl appearance is to be determined. Of the 82 bowl slots available, 82 teams had at least six wins needed for eligibility by Saturday night. But, on the off chance a 5-7 team could sneak in if its Academic Progress Rate score merits inclusion in the postseason, the Illini will practice next week. Both to stay ready just in case, but also to take advantage of all the practice time it can get.
If Saturday’s win was it for the Illini in 2021, Bielema said the program is positioned well after his first season.
“For us to play the way we did means a lot to us not only just (Saturday) but also in recruiting. It’s a statement for us,” Bielema said. “I said it the other day. I doubt there would be anybody that would want to play us right now. It’s easy for me to say. I believe that. I feel it, and I think our kids understand it.
“One of the things that really excited me from the phone call I got from (athletic director Josh Whitman) the very first day to where we are now is just the Big Ten West is a division that we feel we can be very, very competitive in a short amount of time. For us to do that, we’ve got to be more consistent week in and week out. We’ve got to learn to play certain opponents a little bit better, but I definitely feel we’re in a good spot.”