Recruiting was a chief concern posed by outside viewers when Josh Whitman hired Lovie Smith to become Illinois’ football coach in 2016.
After all, Smith hadn’t coached in college in more than two decades. The long-time NFL coach last roamed the college sidelines in 1995 as an assistant at Ohio State. How would Smith adapt to changes in the college recruiting landscape after coaching in the NFL?
“There’s not going to be a living room in America that won’t open its front doors to Lovie Smith and his coaching staff,” Whitman said immediately after the Smith hire became official.
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com’s national recruiting director, wasn’t so sure.
“It was an odd hire to me. It was a guy with NFL experience who was long removed from college football,” Farrell said. “I don’t know if Lovie knew what to do as far as surrounding himself with guys who could effectively recruit, and that’s the risk you take with hiring anybody who’s been so far removed from college.”
That’s something Whitman must address, according to Farrell, in finding the next Illini coach after Smith was fired this past Sunday.
“Recruiting hasn’t gone well under Lovie, save for a few random four-stars from Texas and the Midwest,” Farrell said. “It’s been mostly the good kids from Illinois leave, and they haven’t really hit the Southeast like some other schools — like Iowa and Wisconsin and Minnesota do — successfully. That’s one of the things that needs to change.”
Illinois acting coach Rod Smith, who was Lovie Smith’s offensive coordinator, said recruiting the St. Louis area has been a challenge in his three years with the Illini. Same goes for keeping some of the state’s high-priority targets in-state
“(The St. Louis area) was probably the biggest hurdle I would think we had,” Rod Smith said, “because I thought we did pretty well outside, in Florida, in different areas, Texas.”
Illinois’ 2021 class included 14 verbal commits leading into Wednesday morning, the start of college football’s early signing period. And 14 athletes wound up signing with the Illini, with offensive tackle Brody Wisecarver’s top-500 national ranking making him the highest-rated recruit.
Rod Smith said “there’s probably guys that will second-guess things.”
This was the case with St. Louis receiver Chevalier Brenson, with the CBC product decommitting from Illinois on Wednesday afternoon Virginia athlete Kalen Villanueva was the last Illni commit to sign when he did so Wednesday evening.
But, on the whole, Rod Smith felt confident leading up to the early signing period that the group would stay together.
“Part of the reason they committed to come to the University of Illinois is the great institution that we have. And people make it as well, but at the same time this is home or will be home for them,” Rod Smith said. “You also reassure them ... the opportunity to get a great education and play great football, that opportunity is still here.”
Farrell said Whitman ultimately was willing to risk fracturing this recruiting class as “part of the pain process that occurs to make a change” at head coach.
“Transition classes to me, though, are never really good. I think Urban Meyer had a great transition class 20 years ago at Florida, but that’s Florida,” Farrell said. “For most schools that end up getting rid of their coach, transition classes just keep who you can, add a few quality kids that the new coach has contacts with or likes and then focus on 2022.”
Lovie Smith’s recruiting classes never climbed higher than 10th place in recruiting services’ Big Ten rankings, nor higher than 48th nationally. The Illini’s Class of 2021 sat at 13th in the Big Ten and 79th in the country, according to Rivals, by Wednesday night.
“Recruiting rankings, every coach says they don’t pay attention to them and every coach lies,” Farrell said, “because it’s extremely important as part of their job to sell the future, especially if the present’s not going that well.”
One piece of good news for Illinois is Brenson being the only player who officially opted not to sign with the program after an initial verbal commitment. Another athlete, Fort Myers (Fla.) safety Joriell Washington, decommitted the day Lovie Smith was fired before signing Wednesday anyway.
“My main focus is to get up there and ball, make as big of a change as I could,” Atlantic Coast (Fla.) receiver Patrick Bryant said prior to signing Wednesday. “(Illini receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker) talked me into it, just letting me know he felt like it’d be a good fit. Knowing a coach would do that (while) not knowing if they’re coming back is real special.”
One line of thought making the social media rounds in the wake of Lovie Smith’s ouster is Illinois being capable of fielding a competitive football team if neighboring Indiana — considered a basketball school in some circles — is able to do so.
Coach Tom Allen’s squad is 6-1 this season, with its lone loss to No. 3 Ohio State.
But Farrell doesn’t feel the Illini and Hoosiers are in comparable situations despite some similarities.
“(Indiana) kind of caught lighting in a bottle: great coach who dreams of being there. I don’t know if that person exists for Illinois,” Farrell said. “But they have to find somebody who has that passion and is willing to take the guys that people overlook and turn them into better players and challenge them, and that’s kind of what Allen’s done at Indiana. I know they tried to do that at Illinois, but they need someone to be able to successfully do that.”