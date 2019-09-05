CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central didn’t start off the 2019 football season the way the Maroons wanted to.
A 43-16 nonconference loss at perennial powerhouse Metamora ensued this past Friday night.
Centennial didn’t enjoy its season opener, either, with the Chargers losing 96-14 — yes, that’s correct — to Peoria in Big 12 action last Friday night at home.
The two Unit 4 rivals will get a chance to take out their Week 1 frustrations against one another at 7 p.m. this Friday at Tommy Stewart Field.
“The way we played last Friday, Peoria might have put up 100 on us,” Central coach Tim Turner said. “We haven’t done anything to make us feel that we are unbeatable.”
Central defeated Centennial 48-21 last season, but that game started at 8 a.m. Saturday instead of 7 p.m. Friday because of safety concerns after the shooting death of former Central student David Sankey.
This year’s game is set to kick off under the lights, and Turner is looking forward to that aspect as Central tries to win its third straight in the series.
“That was one of my biggest disappointments from last season is they didn’t get to have that game on Friday night,” Turner said. “It’s a hotly-contested game regardless of what the situation is, and to be able to do that on a Friday night is something that most of these kids have grown up wanting to do. I’m happy that we’ll be able to do that this year.”
Playing better defense is paramount for both teams on Friday. And for the rest of the season. Metamora, though, has reached the playoffs 23 of the last 24 seasons and won state titles in 2007 (Class 5A) and 2009 (4A). Peoria, which averaged 42.2 points per game last season, won a 5A state title in 2016.
“The team we saw from Centennial against Peoria is nothing like the team we’ll see this Friday,” Turner said. “That score is not indicative of the type of team they are. The fact we took it on the chin against Metamora is maybe the best-case scenario for us. If we go out and put it on Metamora, guys are probably thinking much more highly of themselves than they should be.”
Either Central (0-1) or Centennial (0-1, 0-1 Big 12) will feel good about themselves come Friday night. One team will get its first win of the season, against its main rival no less, while the other will have to recover after losing its first two games of the season.
“It’s always a game of high emotions for the kids and for the coaches, and we know most of the guys over there,” Turner said. “Getting it out of the way early is a nice thing, too, so it does not affect playoff positioning too much.”
Playoff eligibility is not on the line Friday night since both Central and Centennial still have plenty of football left this season to hit that five-victory threshold needed to reach the postseason.
But bragging rights are. Hometown pride is, too.
“Wednesday morning in film, the analogy I gave to our guys was that Centennial is that wounded animal sitting in the corner,” Turner said. “You know he’s still got claws, and he’s still got teeth. When you get close, there’s absolutely still some fight in that thing. What our kids have to understand is that whoever wins this game, it’s always a feather in their cap. Even if both teams lose the rest of the way, we can say, ‘Nah, we beat Centennial,’ and vice versa. It should be a fun one, and it’s always a good time.”