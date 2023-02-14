UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jess Settles shared a light moment with Brad Underwood during the Illinois men’s basketball team’s shootaround before Tuesday night’s game at Penn State.
The former Iowa standout turned analyst joked with the Illini coach that he didn’t even recognize the team compared to the last time they played the Nittany Lions on Dec. 10 at State Farm Center.
“He smiled at me and goes, ‘I’m so glad you said that,’” Settles said.
Settles also shared that Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry told him Illinois was just as unrecognizable. That he had to go back and watch last year’s game film to figure out what the Illini were doing defensively — switching less, blowing up ball screens, playing drop coverage with Dain Dainja.
Then Settles got prescient discussing the Illinois-Penn State matchup. At least a little.
“The three-point line changes everything,” he said before the rematch, standing inside the Bryce Jordan Center. “You have a team like Penn State. They haven’t shot a free throw in a month, but they can beat you because they’ve got three guys who can hit it from the Nittany Lion head. It has nothing to do with your defensive strategy. You can play good defense and lose to them.”
Poor defense can yield a loss, too. Illinois felt that Tuesday night. Penn State might not have been pulling up from the logo, but the three-pointers were definitely falling. Fifteen of them in total. More than enough for a 93-81 victory by the host Nittany Lions in front of a sparse Bryce Jordan Center crowd of just 7,297.
“It’s a pretty helpless feeling when you didn’t put up much fight,” Underwood said after his Illini sustained a a second double-digit loss to Penn State this season.
It was a stark difference from defense as a driving force in Illinois’ success in its previous 10 games. The Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) gave up just 63.3 points per game in that run and won eight of the 10.
Penn State’s Jalen Pickett made sure Tuesday night was going to be different early. After scoring 20 points during the Nittany Lions’ win in Champaign two months ago, Pickett had 24 points by halftime and finished with a career-high 41 points. The 41 points from the 6-foot-4, 209-pound guard also established a new Bryce Jordan Center record in a venue that first opened in 1996.
Add in the production off his eight assists, and Pickett was responsible for 21 more points. In essence, he picked apart the Illini all night.
“We let him get his rhythm, let him feel good,” Underwood said. “We did everything we said we weren’t going to do or try to do. … We let (Pickett) walk into the first two (threes). We went under him, and then we didn’t even try to close out. That hasn’t been us.”
But it wasn’t just effort that sank Illinois defensively against Penn State (15-11, 6-9). Communication was a problem, even in a half-full arena.
So was being forced into a defense style it’s tried to avoid after a full-on schematic shift from the start of the season. Illinois got caught flat-footed after being forced to switch more of the guard-on-guard screens Penn State sets to get Pickett free. Other mishandling of ball screens sent the Nittany Lions’ veteran guard driving for uncontested layups.
What was missing Tuesday night from the Illini?
“Our intensity, our focus,” Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “It was just lackadaisical. It wasn’t us. We should be a lot better. It’s next game. We’ve got Indiana coming up. We don’t hope. We are going to play better defense against Indiana.
“We’ve been playing really hard. It does surprise me. We’ve just got to find a way to stay levelheaded. We can’t come out and play one way to a team and one way to another team based off their name. We’ve just got to come out better. We’ve been starting slow the past few games, and we can’t dig ourselves in a hole in every game like we’ve been the past few games. We can’t always come back from that.”
Illinois did enough offensively to win most of the games its played this season. Shannon led the way with 20 points, and four other Illini got to double figures. Coleman Hawkins and Jayden Epps had 12 points apiece, and Matthew Mayer and Ty Rodgers scored 11 points each.
Illinois finished the game scoring 1.191 points per possession. Anything above 1.000 is solid. Penn State was at 1.388. With Pickett crossing the line and doing anything he wanted against the Illini.
“We just weren’t connected,” Rodgers said. “All the games we win, we’re connected defensively. We got everything we wanted offensively. We just weren’t connected defensively. We were fine offensively. We can’t give up 93 points. We can’t let somebody have 40. That’s just what it comes down to.”