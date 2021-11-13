Class 5A
(3) Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs
(11-0) at (7) Morton Potters (9-2), 1 p.m.
➜ Coaches: Tim Brilley (35-22 in six seasons at Morton); Jon Adkins (18-8 in three seasons at Mahomet-Seymour).
➜ Postseason results: Mahomet-Seymour defeated (14) Jacksonville 50-8 and (6) Triad 49-14; Morton defeated (10) Highland 56-33 and (2) Morris 28-24.
➜ Bulldogs to watch: Wyatt Bohm (Jr., QB; 169 of 279 passing, 3,005 yards, 26 TDs; 8 INTs); Quenton Rogers (Jr., WR; 51 receptions, 1,159 yards, 10 TDs; kickoff return TD versus Triad); Nick Golden (Jr., LB; 88 tackles, 31 TFLs, 13 sacks, 1 INT, 1 INT return TD, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery).
➜ Potters to watch: Seth Glatz (Sr., RB/DB; 293 carries, 2,663 yards, 39 TDs; 59 tackles, 13 TFLs, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Mac Anderson (Sr., WR/FS; 110 tackles, 11 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble); Blake Shoemaker (Jr., RB/MLB; 93 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery).
➜ The pick: Mahomet-Seymour 42, Morton 38.
Class 3A(4) Williamsville Bullets (10-1)
at (1) Unity Rockets (11-0), 2 p.m.
➜ Coaches: Aaron Kunz (162-46 in 19 seasons at Williamsville); Scott Hamilton (260-64 in 28 seasons at Unity).
➜ Postseason results: Williamsville defeated (13) Beardstown 43-22 and (5) Fairfield 35-16; Unity defeated (16) Newton 46-6 and (8) PBL 21-14.
➜ Bullets to watch: Jake Seaman (Jr., QB/DB; 160 of 256 passing, 2,231 yards, 28 TDs, 8 INTs; 155 carries, 813 yards, 12 TDs); Will Kistner (Sr., WR/DB; 43 receptions, 665 yards, 12 TDs); Colin Ripperda (Jr., RB/LB; 113 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries)
➜ Rockets to watch: Matt Brown (Jr., RB; 218 carries, 1,537 yards, 20 TDs); Blake Kimball (Sr., QB; 134 of 198 passing, 1,669 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs; 124 carries, 848 yards, 11 TDs); Austin McDaniel (Sr., DL; 68 tackles, 4 sacks).
➜ The pick: Unity 28, Williamsville 20.
Class 1A
(1) Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes (10-1) at (13) Ridgeview/Lexington
Mustangs (7-4), 1 p.m.
➜ Coaches: Rick Quinn (67-47 in 12 season at Abingdon-Avon); Hal Chiodo (7-4 in one season at Ridgeview/Lexington).
➜ Postseason results: Abingdon-Avon defeated (16) Kewanee-Wethersfield 14-8 and (8) Iroquois West 55-30; Ridgeview/Lexington defeated (4) Rushville-Inudstry 34-6 and (5) St. Bede 47-20.
➜ Tornadoes to watch: Easten Schisler (Sr., QB; 87 of 140 passing, 1,348 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs; 93 carries, 685 yards, 11 TDs); Drake DeJaynes (Sr., RB/OLB; 111 carries, 627 yards, 7 TDs; 69 tackles); Leighton Damewood (Sr., RB/OLB; 60 tackles, 22 TFLs, 41/2 sacks, 6 forced fumbles).
➜ Mustangs to watch: Kaden Farrell (Jr., RB/OLB; 263 carries, 1,809 yards, 18 TDs; 13 receptions, 253 yards, 4 TDs); Jacob Whitehill (Jr., MLB; 114 tackles, 5 TFLs); Evan Antonio (DE/P; 107 tackles, 5 TFLs).
➜ The pick: Ridgeview/Lexington 32, Abingdon-Avon 28.
(9) Central A&M Raiders (8-3) at
(5) Arcola Purple Riders (9-2), 2:30 p.m.
➜ Coaches: Brent Weakly (52-28 in eight seasons at Central A&M); Nick Lindsey (37-12 in five seasons at Arcola).
➜ Postseason results: Central A&M defeated (8) Nokomis 14-6 and (1) Camp Point Central 28-6; Arcola defeated (12) West Central 31-12 and (13) Brown County 52-32.
➜ Raiders to watch: Brody Barnes (Jr., RB/LB; 129 carries, 754 yards, 5 TDs; 19 receptions, 281 yards, 3 TDs; 64 tackles); Will Thompson (Jr., RB/LB; 65 carries, 525 yards, 4 TDs; 86 tackles); Drew Damery (Soph., QB/DB; 38 of 59 passing, 533 yards, 6 TDs; 64 carries, 350 yards, 2 TDs; 38 tackles).
➜ Purple Riders to watch: Beau Edwards (Sr., QB/DB; 52 of 105 passing, 842 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs; 77 carries, 408 yards, 7 TDs; 64 tackles, 8 INTs); Jed Jones (Sr., RB/LB; 125 carries, 729 yards, 9 TDs; 59 tackles, 11 TFLs); Tanner Thomas (Fr., WR/QB/DB; 27 receptions, 521 yards, 11 TDs).
➜ The pick: Arcola 24, Central A&M 21.