BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Crimson Guard lined up outside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in single-digit temperature Saturday morning.
The line stretched for several hundred yards for the student section ahead of its entrance on the east side of the building and around Gladstein Fieldhouse. And the below freezing temperatures didn’t dampen the Crimson Guard’s enthusiasm ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 18 Illinois and Indiana.
That vigor didn’t change either once fans started pouring into Assembly Hall. It was a chance for the Hoosiers to pick up a key Big Ten win against a ranked team and improve their own chances of jumping into the Associated Press Top 25.
Decked out in crimson and cream, the Indiana fans stayed loud through a rough and tumble first half with the Hoosiers holding a slim lead. But the tenor changed once the second half progressed.
Each successful three-pointer from Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier turned down the decibels. So did Kofi Cockburn’s renewed dominance in the paint — at both ends. Cockburn finally got on track offensively after a rough start and put the clamps on Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis defensively. What was a raucous sellout crowd of 17,222 was ultimately silenced completely as Illinois’ lead grew to double figures, and those same fans that had waited outside the arena in the early morning hours headed for the exits well before the final buzzer sounded on a 74-57 Illini victory.
“It’s really satisfying,” Cockburn said about silencing a home crowd. “Not letting things bother you is one of the biggest things. It’s one of the hardest things to do, actually. When somebody is screaming at you and telling you how much you suck, it’s one of the toughest things to keep a level head and execute and do what you have to do to win. Playing in that crowd and overcoming and winning is tremendous.”
Illinois (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) has overcome frequently on the road in the Big Ten the past two seasons. Saturday’s win against Indiana (16-6, 7-5) was the Illini’s fifth on the road in league play this season in six chances. The Illini have won 13 of their last 16 Big Ten road games.
It’s a far cry from the early years of the Brad Underwood era.
“I think we won one our first two years or pretty close,” said Underwood, in his fifth season at Illinois. Illinois was actually 2-16 in Big Ten road games his first two seasons and went 5-5 during the 2019-20 season.
“You get older,” Underwood continued. “You develop poise. You have guys that don’t get rattled. You’ve got good players. It’s a combination of that. Then toughness, grit, fight. I clench my jaw every time we talk about road games. You’ve got to have it, and it’s really hard to do. I thought we held our poise (against Indiana), and we’ve done that at different times throughout that run.”
The first half of Saturday’s game created some situation where poise was important. Despite Jackson-Davis going to the bench with two fouls and spending the final 15 minutes, 44 seconds of the first half sitting next to first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson, the Illini weren’t able to capitalize. Cockburn struggled with his efficiency around the basket against backup big Michael Durr, and his teammates weren’t any more efficient attacking the rim.
“We knew we were going to be in for a fight,” Underwood said. “We knew we were going to have some punches thrown at us. I was really pleased at the half to be down two. I thought we withstood their energy and their emotion.”
Then Illinois did what it does best. Especially on the road. The Illini leaned in to their defense, holding Indiana to just 21 second-half points to secure their biggest win at Assembly Hall since it opened in 1971.
“That’s what we try to bring every night,” said Frazier, the Illinois senior guard who scored a game-high 23 points. “We try to rebound our behinds off, bring a lot of effort and just defend. That’s what we did in the second half. I thought we did a really good job of being physical and staying connected on defense for 20 minutes that second half. ... I think our defense travels. That’s what won us the game.”