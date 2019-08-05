URBANA — Most discussion of the Illinois quarterback competition starts with four-star freshman Isaiah Williams and Michigan transfer Brandon Peters and doesn’t get much further. The quarterback that probably received just as many repetitions as Williams and Peters — if not a few more — during Monday’s fourth day of training camp? Redshirt freshman Matt Robinson.
“I’m trying to get as many of them reps as I can, but (Monday) we kind of eliminated some of our third guy’s reps — the third group that goes — so I had to kind of split some reps up among five guys,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “That’s tough when you only go two groups. I tried to get Matt and Brandon and Isaiah some good reps.”
Robinson’s reps — much like his fellow quarterbacks — weren’t perfect. None of them have made a training camp move like AJ Bush Jr. did last August when it became clear the transfer quarterback was the top option.
“Matt did some good things, but then we also turned the ball over,” Smith said. “We can’t do that. He’s getting better, but we can’t keep putting the ball in harm’s way and can’t keep turning it over. At the same time, that’s why we’re in camp. We’ll keep working on the throw game and keep working on the timing until we eliminate that.”
Robinson characterized this year’s quarterback competition as similar to last season. It’s just a few different faces, with Williams and Peters replacing Bush and M.J. Rivers II.
“But it’s always just the best guy’s going to play, and everyone has to compete and do their best,” Robinson said. “I think it’s good. The more guys you’ve got, the better it’s going to make (everybody). One guy does good, the other guys are going to want to do better.”
Robinson does have one advantage this month in camp. He’s the only quarterback on the Illinois roster that’s run Smith’s offense in a game. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Californian played in three games in 2018 but still preserved his redshirt season.
“It’s been a good year getting those reps and working and getting better,” Robinson said. “I feel like I just have a better grasp of what we’re doing on offense and what they’re doing on defense. I know defenses better, know what all the guys are doing and I feel like I’m just more comfortable.”
This year’s quarterback competition could stretch longer than in 2018. Illinois has 10 more open training camp practices, another week of closed camp and five days of game week preparation before playing Akron on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium in the season opener. That’s a fair amount of time to figure out which quarterback will top the depth chart.
“I think to do that, obviously, you’ve got to show you’re making all the right reads and making all the right throws,” Robinson said. “Eliminating the bad plays and making sure you’re taking completions and moving the ball and the offense as a whole.”