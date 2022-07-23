CHAMPAIGN — When it comes to baseball, Champaign’s Delroy Robinson is always willing to pitch in. Including pitching batting practice to whoever asks.
“I’m a person that’s giving back to a game that I enjoy, that helped me come out of New York,” Robinson said. “I often said baseball was my girlfriend, my savior.
“I’m just doing this because I’m supposed to.”
Robinson works as a volunteer assistant on the staff of longtime Champaign Central baseball coach John Staab.
“I’m blessed to have that,” Robinson said. “I watch him coach. We’ve become good friends. I’m able to bounce things off of him (and) he’ll bounce things off of me. He’s the head coach, but he gives me a lot of leeway.”
Robinson isn’t the only one helping out. Champaign’s Andy Sestak works with local players behind the scenes on fielding and pitching.
Robinson’s baseball year extends way beyond the high school season. He also helps coach the Yard Goats, a local travel team that fields squads in multiple age groups.
Of course, at the top of Robinson’s baseball list is supporting son Cameron Robinson, a pitcher at Louisville.
Cameron starred for the Maroons in high school, leading the team to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament his junior season.
Cameron started his college career at John A. Logan before moving to the ACC-power Cardinals.
Delroy Robinson and wife Micki have been attending Cameron’s baseball games since he first started playing. They have missed no more than a handful of games during Cameron’s entire career.
“We’re fortunate that we’re able to do that,” Delroy Robinson said. “It’s a short window. We get in the car and go.”
The family is piling up the miles (173,000) on Robinson’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Micki’s job at the University of Illinois offers some flexibility. She is interim dean of the College of Education.
Robinson didn’t help coach Central when Cameron was in high school.
“That’s his world, and he had coaches there,” Robinson said. “I stepped away from it. I wouldn’t cross that zone.”
During Cameron’s last two years at Central, Robinson began working with the Edison Middle School program. Edison funnels into Central. Robinson continues to help the Comets, led by Cam Strang.
“He’s one of the best young coaches in the state,” Robinson said of Strang. “From an understanding of the game and managing kids, he’s a superstar.”
When Cameron Robinson moved on to college, Delroy felt comfortable working with the Central program.
Robinson’s daily duties for Staab include throwing batting practice and helping with hitting.
“Whatever capacity John needs me,” Robinson said.
Consider Robinson the Champaign version of the late Don Zimmer, who spent almost two decades as a bench coach with the New York Yankees after a long managerial career.
One of Robinson’s primary jobs is a labor of love: talking baseball. Strategy, positioning, history and anything else that comes to mind.
It allows him to be involved with the kids.
“I help the varsity, but I also help out the freshmen and (junior varsity),” Robinson said. “My most work is with the varsity.”
Robinson also spends time restringing baseball gloves for area athletes, a practice the New York Yankees fan picked up as a teenager in the Bronx.
Recent Central players have moved from high school into college. Just-graduated Jake Munroe will attend and play baseball at John A. Logan in the fall.
There’s no such thing as “too late for batting practice,” in Robinson’s mind. He has thrown at 10 p.m. or early in the morning.
The sessions are often at Spalding Park — in the batting cage or on the field. There are also indoor options.
“If there is an open place we can go, we’ll find it and we’ll hit there,” Robinson said.
And while Robinson has an obvious allegiance to Central, he is willing to help anyone from any school or community.
“Rotary has a saying, ‘Service above self,’” Robinson said. “That’s just me.”
Robinson turns 65 on Aug. 17. He has no plans to step away from baseball.
“As long as I can,” Robinson said about his planned tenure in the sport. “I’m out every day throwing BP to a different kid or group of kids. I make the time to be there.”
Robinson works with players from Little League to college age.
“I throw to every high school kid at Central,” Robinson said. “I’ll throw to college guys. I’ll throw to Little League guys.”