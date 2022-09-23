DANVILLE — Caleb Robinson started the month of September on a high note.
Even though it was a school day for the Danville junior, Robinson got to spend some time with his older brother on Thursday, Sept. 1. The two enjoyed an order of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, an eatery not far from Danville High School.
Some might view this is a typical family occurrence.
Not so for the Robinsons.
After all, Chuckie Robinson is a catcher with the Cincinnati Reds. He had a little time to himself on this particular day, ahead of a three-game homestand versus the Colorado Rockies.
“We walked around the school and stuff,” Caleb said. “It was real nice. I’m like, ‘Hey, this is my brother. He’s a stud.’”
Chuckie is in the midst of his first MLB season after breaking into professional baseball in 2015. He began forging an athletic legacy at Danville High, from which the 27-year-old graduated in 2013 after earning News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year status the year prior.
Caleb is attempting to help Danville football into the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back and linebacker can give the Vikings (3-1) a nudge in that direction Friday night when they visit Big 12 Conference rival Centennial (4-0) at Champaign’s Tommy Stewart Field.
“I can’t wait,” Caleb said. “We lost to them last year (13-6). We’ve got to redeem ourselves. ... They haven’t really went against a good team in our conference yet, so this is the first team they’ll really play that’s good. And they don’t know what they’ve got coming for them.”
Caleb is one of the leading tacklers for coach Marcus Forrest’s Danville squad through four games this season. Caleb has amassed 27 tackles and one tackle for loss from the outside linebacker position. He’s also produced 97 yards out of 17 rushing attempts.
“We’re finally starting to get that chemistry. Our defense, we had some pretty good stops,” said Caleb, referring to a unit that has permitted 14 or fewer points in three games this season. “I just get the ball and run (on offense), but there’s more to it than that. Just learning it and getting it down, so next year I can be good at it.”
Chuckie’s professional baseball commitments don’t afford him the time to drop by Vikings football games yet. But he’s still keeping an eye on his sibling’s performances.
Forrest said Chuckie also spent some time with Forrest on that Thursday earlier this month, and Caleb was a topic of conversation.
“He was just as interested in Caleb and what was going on with him and how he was doing, and what did I think as far as what he was doing,” Forrest said. “You can just see how Caleb, he was so excited having his brother walking around. His chest was sticking out extra far.”
Caleb will travel to Cincinnati this weekend to watch Chuckie and the Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers.
Caleb previously has attended some of Chuckie’s MLB games, in Cincinnati and St. Louis. Caleb and his mother, Dionne, watched from behind Great American Ball Park’s home plate as Chuckie hit his first major league home run in an Aug. 29 loss to St. Louis.
“It was a crazy experience,” Caleb said. “Me and my mom were just screaming. It was surreal. The fireworks went off.
“I always saw him hit home runs in high school and college, but now, since it’s the major leagues, it’s just surreal.”
Caleb said Chuckie is a voice of reason whenever Caleb experiences difficulty in the athletic realm.
“That’s somebody who I call if I’m in my head, or if I need to talk something about sports — he’s the first person I call,” Caleb said. “He’s been through it all. He’s felt it all. So he gives me real good advice and gets me in the right mindset.”
What’s the best tidbit Chuckie has offered to Caleb?
“To leave nothing on the table,” Caleb said. “He said if anything’s too hard, if anything’s uncomfortable, do it.”
Dionne tells her sons that they have a lot in common, according to Caleb. Her younger son doesn’t always see that.
“I always call him ugly and stuff,” Caleb said, “just playing around with him.”
As exciting as it would be for Caleb to follow in Chuckie’s footsteps, Caleb also recognizes the need to be his own individual.
“I’m just out there doing my own thing,” Caleb said. “You always hope for the best and work hard, but I’m going to do my own thing.”