DANVILLE — Durrell Robinson remembers the first-time he experienced a 24-second shot clock.
He was playing professional basketball in England, and his coach had welcomed in a guest mentor — Robinson can’t recall exactly who it was — to watch Robinson’s team practice and offer some advice.
“I get the ball, somebody passes it to me, kick ahead — and, mind you, this is on a break,” Robinson said. “So like one pass to me, and I’m open at the three-point line but I don’t shoot it.
“And he stops practice, and he’s like, ‘Timeout.’ ... He’s like, ‘Aren’t you one of the best shooters in the country?’ I’m like, ‘I guess so.’ He’s like, ‘You’re shooting over 40 percent from three.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, Coach, I am.’ He’s like, ‘So what makes you think that’s not a good shot?’”
It was at that moment Robinson, now the Danville boys’ basketball coach, truly began to believe in the benefits of a shot clock.
Now, he’s part of a group that aims to bring that piece of technology to the IHSA.
The Shot Clock Warriors working committee is made up of prep coaches from around the state, with Robinson joined by Lake Park girls’ coach Brian Rupp, Whitney Young boys’ coach Ty Slaughter, Simeon boys’ coach Robert Smith, Loyola Academy boys’ coach Tom Livatino, St. Ignatius Prep boys’ coach Matt Monroe, O’Fallon boys’ coach Brian Muniz, East St. Louis boys’ coach Mark Chambers, Evanston boys’ coach Mike Ellis, Riverside-Brookfield boys’ coach Mike Reingruber, Hillcrest boys’ coach Don Houston and St. Charles East boys’ coach Patrick Woods.
That roster has led its current Class 4A and 3A Illinois high school hoops programs to a combined 63 regional championships, 29 sectional crowns, 20 state qualifications and 11 state titles.
“It’s an elite group of guys to be involved with,” said Robinson, who earlier this year finished up his first season directing his alma mater’s boys’ squad. “The up-north guys I know and got relationships with, they were talking about it and we were just all on the same page just talking about, ‘Let’s do something to make history.’”
Robinson either led or was part of coaching staffs at Danville Area Community College and Bethany College as well as with Midwest Professional Basketball Association’s Pontiac 66ers prior to taking his current job with the Vikings.
All of those outfits had to play with a shot clock.
“It helps prepare you for the next level,” Robinson said. “But also at the high school level there’s been more shot clocks allowed in certain states now. Illinois ... is one of the elite states for basketball, and I just think it would be more exciting.”
Nine states utilize or have approved a shot clock for high school games, as does the District of Columbia’s public schools league. Those timers are either 30 or 35 seconds per possession. The National Federation of State High School Associations has opposed mandating a shot clock nationwide, instead allowing individual state high school organizations to decide if they want one.
Robinson said Shot Clock Warriors has been going strong for about a month and is beginning to ramp up its efforts to popularize the idea of a shot clock in IHSA basketball.
The group would soon like to make a presentation to IHSA officials, though Robinson said a meeting has not yet been scheduled.
“We just want to make sure the presentation is done the right way,” Robinson said. “We really believe it’s going to be a powerful movement.”
Robinson said a shot clock both invigorates those associated with a game and puts both coaches and players to the test of performing under a set amount of time — not to mention the shot clock is a staple of college, semiprofessional and professional basketball.
“That’s even more buzzer-beaters and things of that nature, but also trying to beat the shot clock (at other times),” Robinson said. “It speeds up the game because you only have a certain amount of time to execute a play. Everybody’s got to get more creative with shot clocks involved, and I think that’s good for the game.”
Robinson recognizes a chief complaint lodged by those against this concept is the cost that would be put upon schools to purchase shot clocks.
“Once we get it proposed and if we get it to go, then we’ll focus on that,” Robinson said. “The way I look at it, it’s the same way as ... people look for funding for uniforms. A lot of people look for funding for equipment. But once you see you need it (and) everyone’s got it, you find ways to get it. You can look at alums or boosters or donors, and people will support what you need.”
Even though the states that already deploy shot clocks opt for either 30 or 35 seconds per possession, Robinson said he likes the idea of a high school clock starting at 40 or 45 seconds “because it’s a little longer than college.” The NCAA and NAIA both boast a 30-second shot clock in men’s and women’s basketball.
Shot Clock Warriors currently doesn’t have a hard and firm timeline for achieving its end goal. But Robinson sees the wheels already in motion for change to occur.
“It’s going to happen,” he said. “It is bound to happen. It’s just a matter of fact of when.”