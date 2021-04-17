ROCHESTER — Hank Beatty is Illinois football's first in-state commit in the Class of 2022.
Rochester's junior wide receiver announced his decision Saturday via Twitter, coming roughly 24 hours after Indiana tackle Hunter Whitenack gave his verbal commitment to Bret Bielema's program.
"After long conversations with my family and coaches, I am extremely grateful to announce that I am committing to the University of Illinois!" Beatty wrote. "Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has helped and supported me along the way. Can't way to rep the orange and blue for a few more years!! #famILLy @illini."
Rochester's school colors are orange and blue.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Beatty is a three-star recruit by 247sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals. He was offered by Illinois on Jan. 9. Beatty also held offers from Air Force, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Iowa State, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois.
Beatty is the Illini's fourth commit in the Class of 2022, joining Whitenack, Wisconsin offensive guard Joey Okla and New Jersey quarterback Donovan Leary.