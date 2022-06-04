PEORIA — This time was supposed to be different.
Aimee Davis’ Unity softball players so badly wanted this time to be different.
Especially the athletes who were directly involved with last year’s run to the Class 2A state tournament.
A run that ended with consecutive defeats and a fourth-place trophy at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
“Last year, we could make the excuses that it was our first time here and we were really nervous,” Unity senior Taylor Henry said. “This time, we were so ready for it.”
Unfortunately for the Rockets, their state semifinal result didn’t change one year later. Freeburg senior Lizzy Ludwig hindered Unity’s bats as a pitcher and nearly hit for the cycle in the batter’s box, leading the Midgets past the Rockets 9-0 in Friday night’s second 2A semifinal game.
Instead of vying for its first-ever softball state championship, Unity (26-9) will turn to Saturday’s 1 p.m. third-place game with Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac (27-8-1) and hope to salvage one win out of this season’s state experience.
“It’s disappointing, guys. You can’t come here and go down like that,” said Davis, the Rockets’ eighth-year coach. “But you’ve got to hand it to their pitcher. She did what she could against us, and our hitters were stunned at points. But, again, it doesn’t take away how proud we are of this group.”
Unity’s 2021 state semifinal versus Joliet Catholic began on a rough note, as the Angels scored twice before the Rockets took their first at-bats.
Against Freeburg (33-1), Unity experienced a very different problem prior to the matchup’s first pitch being thrown.
While taking warmups on an all-turf playing surface, Rockets freshman Jenna Adkins’ feet became crossed up as she chased down a fly ball. Adkins fell awkwardly to the ground and needed to be helped back to the dugout.
Just like that, the Rockets’ expected No. 8 hitter and starting right fielder was out for the game. She spent the remainder of the warmup period stretched across Unity’s bench with an ice bag on her right knee.
“Oh, that’s for sure,” Unity sophomore Ruby Tarr said when asked if Adkins’ abrupt injury deflated Unity in that moment. “She brings light to the team, and just to see her go down makes us feel like, ‘Oh, what next?’”
The Rockets responded well once the game actually began.
Henry initially continued her dominance in the pitcher’s circle, with the right-hander retiring nine of her first 11 opponents. She gave up just one infield single and one walk while striking out six in the first three innings.
The Lake Land softball signee logged each of Unity’s first five pitching wins in this postseason, turning in a 0.40 earned run average and 61 strikeouts along the way.
“Taylor did a great job for us,” said Davis, who shared an emotional embrace with the reigning News-Gazette All-Area softball Player of the Year after Friday’s game. “She’ll continue to do that (Saturday). ... We just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
That’s where Ludwig comes in.
The future Kansas softball player allowed a Tarr single to lead off the game, then didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way. She finished with seven strikeouts.
“It takes me a little bit to settle in ... and I didn’t let it affect me,” Ludwig said. “I was like, ‘OK, they can get hits. It’s fine. We can get hits, too.’”
Unity did make the 6-foot-2 right-hander work for her outs, as the Rockets put eight more runners on base via walk, hit batter, fielder’s choice or fielding error. But none came around to score.
“Definitely the different speeds in the pitch,” Tarr said about what made Ludwig tough to size up. “I think she kind of psyched us out with her height. But, other than that, we could hit her. We could touch her. It’s just a matter of getting the runs across the board.”
The Midgets broke through in the fourth inning. Ludwig singled to start the frame. Junior Nicole Edmiaston then hit a grounder to Unity senior shortstop Elise Swanstrom, whose throw to freshman second baseman Lindy Bates was off target and allowed sophomore courtesy runner Catie Beaston to advance to third.
Sophomore Sam Roulanaitis followed with another shot to Swanstrom, who fired to home plate in an effort to cut down Beaston. The throw was late, giving Freeburg the only run it would ultimately need to prevail.
“When we started off and our right fielder got hurt, and then the next thing you know we’re making errors, I think it was a turning point,” Henry said.
The Midgets smelled blood and broke the mystique surrounding Henry’s postseason pitching.
Senior Bailey Stambaugh drilled a two-run double and senior Abby Benedick added an RBI single before the fourth inning ended, pushing Freeburg’s lead to 4-0.
A three-run fifth and a two-run sixth put the game further out of reach for Unity. Edmiaston hit a two-run home run off Henry, and Ludwig later hit a two-run home run versus Rockets junior reliever Ashlyn Miller. Ludwig also tagged Henry for an RBI double.
“We were able to see (Henry) better, and she kind of stopped throwing the rise ball,” Ludwig said. “So we knew we were going to see the ball low and could attack it.”
Ludwig and Stambaugh each notched three hits overall, and seven of the Midgets’ nine starters reached base at least once apiece.
The Rockets battled to the bitter end, though. They left the bases loaded in both the fifth and seventh innings but were hampered by a cumulative 0-for-12 day from their No. 2 through No. 5 hitters. Tarr got on base three times, while Bates and Swanstrom each reached base twice.
“We had good at-bats against (Ludwig),” Davis said. “We didn’t go really go down just swinging and looking foolish. We just couldn’t scratch one across when it mattered.”
Ludwig and her teammates will see if they can dethrone defending 2A state champion Rockridge (34-0) in Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. state title game.
Unity draws a familiar foe for its last game of another highly successful campaign. The Rockets defeated Pontiac 9-3 in an Illini Prairie game on May 3. Henry led the way offensively in that victory by going 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored.
And as frustrated as Henry admitted to being Friday while the sun set at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, there also was evident vigor in her voice when discussing the impending final high school game for Unity’s eight seniors.
“We really don’t want to get fourth place again,” Henry said. “We want to prove something to people: that we are better than we seem. Yeah, we have ups and downs, but really, we are a good team.”