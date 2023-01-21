TOLONO — Matt Reed’s Unity boys’ basketball team typically isn’t overwhelming its opponents with thunderous offense this season.
Stout defensive performances more often are in the cards for the Rockets. That was the case Friday night when Illini Prairie Conference opponent Rantoul visited the Rocket Center.
“We didn’t shoot free throws well, we didn’t shoot threes well and we won by 15,” Reed said following Unity’s 56-41 triumph, the team’s fifth in a row. “That’s a testament to how we play defense.”
The Rockets (13-7, 3-0 Illini Prairie) didn’t allow a field goal to the Eagles (6-14, 1-2) through the first 9 minutes and 22 seconds of the game. The drought proved too much for the visiting side to overcome by night’s end.
“Oh, man, it’s a lot (of pride in our defense),” Unity junior Henry Thomas said. “We play a lot of defense (in practice), and the thing that helps is everybody buys into it. Nobody ever complains about playing it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, who cares about defense?’ Everybody is ball defense, going to the wall.”
Thomas sank three two-point field goals but managed to rack up a game-high 23 points for the Rockets.
The 6-foot guard, who starts for Unity alongside twin brother and fellow junior guard Andrew Thomas, capitalized upon his steady ball control to wind up with 22 free-throw attempts. He sank 17 of them.
“(The Eagles) have a lot of height on their team, much more height than us,” Henry Thomas said. “Getting to the basket helped us, especially. I don’t think we thought we were going to get to the basket that well with the height they have on their team.”
The Rockets don’t deploy anyone taller than 6-4, while coach Ryan Parker’s Rantoul roster contains 6-6 seniors Jacksen Adkins and Zeus Brundage and 6-7 junior Kyrin Martin.
It was 6-1 sophomore Conner Smith who gave the Eagles their first field goal of the game, with 6:38 remaining in the second quarter, when he knocked down a mid-range jump shot.
But that didn’t open the floodgates for Rantoul on offense.
“We were back to the down of the roller coaster,” Parker said. “(Unity) came out and pressured the ball pretty good, kind of played some tough defense on us. But, for the most part, we didn’t run anything. We rolled the ball out like we were playing an AAU game or a pickup game.”
The Eagles did, however, manage to put together a couple scoring spurts that prevented the Rockets from pulling away sooner.
A 9-4 run over the second quarter’s last 31/2 minutes and a 10-1 surge in the third quarter’s final two minutes trimmed double-digit deficits to more manageable margins.
Unity unintentionally aided its enemy’s cause by shooting a collective 5 of 14 from the free-throw line outside of Henry Thomas’ efforts.
“That’s a good team that we beat. I know their record is deceiving,” Reed said of the Eagles. “But I thought we contested a lot of their shots, I thought we made them take tough shots, and then I thought it was important we rebounded.”
The smaller Rockets held a 26-23 rebounding edge for the game and battled through both Andrew Thomas and senior Austin Langendorf picking up three fouls before the first half concluded.
“That’s one of our strengths is our depth,” Reed said. “We had guys step up. Aiden Porter had been hurt. Tuesday was his first game back. I thought he gave us good minutes (Friday). Taylor Warfel came in and guarded well and did his role. It’s really cool for me as a coach. We needed everybody.”
Henry Thomas snagged six rebounds to go with his scoring for Unity, which received eight points from junior Jay Saunders, seven points and four rebounds from junior Dalton O’Neill and a six-point, three-rebound, three-steal outing from senior Will Cowan.
Porter (five points), Langendorf (four points, three steals) and Andrew Thomas (three points, six rebounds, three steals) also chipped in.
Rantoul was paced by Adkins’ 17 points and eight rebounds, also picking up 11 points from Smith, six points from sophomore Jaylen McElmurry and six rebounds from Brundage.
“Jacksen Adkins, he’s playing about as good defensively as I’ve coached anybody,” Parker said. “He’s protecting the rim, he’s keeping the ball out of the paint and he covers up a lot of his teammates’ mistakes.”
Neither of these teams gets to rest over the weekend after Friday’s defensive-minded matchup.
Rantoul stays on the road, visiting Charleston on Saturday afternoon for a nonconference game.
Unity will remain at home Saturday afternoon and welcome Mt. Zion to Tolono for a non-league affair. The Braves are receiving votes in the Associated Press Class 3A rankings, and Rantoul played them to a 55-51 loss earlier this week.
“We play definitely the hardest schedule this year out of all our conference,” Henry Thomas said. “People are going to be shocked the way we come at these big teams.”