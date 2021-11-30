TOLONO — Unity High School’s fall sports season officially came to a close last Friday evening.
That’s when coach Scott Hamilton’s football team fell to Byron 35-7 in the Class 3A state championship game at DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium.
The sixth state runner-up trophy in program history — all earned in Hamilton’s 28-year tenure at the helm — was celebrated Monday with a school assembly in Osborn Gymnasium.
“It’s exciting for them,” Hamilton said. “Not only were they good football players, but they were also good kids.”
The result capped a strenuous stretch for Hamilton’s athletes, though also a highly fruitful one.
Unity achieved an 18-1 record during the 2021 calendar year, including five wins in the condensed spring season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s 19 football games — including a state final — between March 26 and Nov. 26. Not to mention practices, 7-on-7 workouts and other team activities.
“Hopefully they build on these things,” Hamilton said. “But, on the flip side, they’re 16 and 17 years old. They were back at basketball practice on Saturday and wrestling practice, so they’ll move on quickly.”
Very quickly, in some instances.
As Hamilton alluded to, several of his players wasted no time transitioning to their winter sport of choice.
At Unity, that comes down to basketball or wrestling.
Rockets boys’ basketball coach Matt Reed’s entire 13-man varsity roster is made up of football athletes, including football starters in senior Blake Kimball (quarterback), juniors Will Cowan (safety) and Austin Langendorf (linebacker) and sophomore Jay Saunders (receiver).
Unity wrestling coach Logan Patton, also one of Hamilton’s assistants, boasts 24 football players and one football manager on his roster. This list includes football starters in seniors Braxton Manuel (cornerback), Nat Nosler (safety), Grant Albaugh (linebacker), Oran Varela (defensive tackle), Karson Richardson (right guard) and Austin McDaniel (defensive tackle) and juniors Nick Nosler (defensive end) and Hunter Duncan (left guard).
“I just don’t really like down time,” said Albaugh, a 2020 state wrestling qualifier at 220 pounds. “It’s nice that I can go right from one game right into the next sport.”
Albaugh and Kimball, two of Unity football’s four team captains along with seniors Dillon Rutledge and Chance Ingleman, each delivered a short speech to the assembled supporters Monday.
Albaugh began his comments by saying “my father once told me that the four greatest things that build bonds between people are blood, sweat, tears and laughter.”
He’s getting plenty of chances in the prep athletics realm to prove this mantra accurate.
“I’m looking forward to this wrestling season,” Albaugh said. “It takes a little bit to transition your mind from one mode to the next, but in essence they’re both the same thing and that’s competition, which I love.”
Albaugh believes there is significant carryover from the football field to the wrestling room for athletes who are part of both squads.
“Things like this definitely just help build brotherhood, especially when you take some of your teammates from one team to the next,” Albaugh said. “You feel like you just know and trust each other even more so than you did the last season, and I think it’s that teamwork that’s going to carry us to even more great things.”