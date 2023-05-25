DECATUR — Tom Kimball had to acknowledge that the opposition got the better of his Unity baseball team on Wednesday night.
The Workman Family Baseball Field scoreboard indicated as much, with Eureka securing a 7-2 victory over the Rockets in the first of two Class 2A sectional semifinals on the evening. But it also was clear to Kimball that his athletes defeated themselves in some crucial moments during their season-ending loss.
“When you lose, you always want to lose and say the other team beat you — and they beat us, but we didn’t play our cleanest game,” Kimball said. “You can’t play in the sectional game and not play clean baseball.”
Unity (25-9-1) surrendered three unearned runs via committing four errors versus the Hornets (30-2) on Millikin University’s turf field. A trio of Rockets pitchers — freshman Tre Hoggard, sophomore Emmerson Bailey and senior Austin Langendorf — additionally issued six walks and three hit batsmen.
Unity’s offense left six runners on base, including three in scoring position. It was too imperfect an outing against a Eureka club that made the Rockets pay for every mistake they made.
“We had too many walks and errors,” Rockets junior Brock Suding said. “I thought our hitting was good, but we could’ve done better.”
Unity started its first sectional appearance since 1993 on a decent enough foot, crafting leads of 1-0 and 2-1 during the first 2 1/2 innings.
Senior Easton Cunningham walked to lead off both the first and third innings against Hornets senior hurler Slater Wilcox, a future Eastern Illinois baseball player. Cunningham scored on a Suding single each time.
“He had a really hard fastball — straight, though. He had a pretty good offspeed (pitch),” Suding said of Wilcox. “Credit to him for the good game he threw.”
Eureka’s first run was the result of the catcher Suding trying to throw behind Hornets senior Derrick Wiles, who was leading off first base.
Suding’s toss evaded then-first baseman Langendorf at the bag, permitting senior Carson Gates to score from second base as the ball rolled into right field.
The Rockets’ fielding problems multiplied in the bottom of the third inning, after they pulled ahead 2-1.
Three infield miscues — one apiece from senior shortstop Dylan Moore, freshman third baseman Dane Eisenmenger and freshman second baseman Tyler Henry — helped the Hornets send eight batters to the dish during that frame.
Even though Eureka only scored twice, the Hornets had all the advantage they needed for the rest of the outing.
“Our offense has been good all season. That’s one thing that we’re able to do,” Eureka coach Dane Wear said of his athletes’ willingness to take what the Rockets gave them. “We learned a lot last year as juniors, and the whole group’s back from last year. We learned how to hit.”
The Hornets added a fifth-inning run on an RBI single from senior Zechariah Lapp, recorded against Bailey. Eureka bolstered its lead even further with a two-out, three-run double from senior Ben Jablonski in the sixth, coming against Langendorf.
“We know our offense is good,” Ware said. “We know our offense is going to be able to score some runs, and we hang our hat on that.”
Unity had opportunities to produce more runs of its own after falling behind.
Trailing just 3-2 in the top of the fifth, Henry led off with a double to the wall in left field. A Cunningham flyout brought Henry to third base, but he remained there as Wilcox struck out both Moore and Suding.
Junior Aiden Porter and Bailey reached via walk and hit-by-pitch, respectively, with two out in the sixth and the score now 4-2, but senior Gavin Moore grounded out to conclude that threat.
“We thought we should extend (Wilcox) pitching, and try to get his pitch count up and try to rattle him a little bit,” Kimball said. “Just couldn’t get a big hit when we needed it.”
The Rockets will lose both Moores, Cunningham and Langendorf to graduation but return many other key performers for 2024. Those who remain will remember they were part of the first Unity baseball team in 30 years to play this deep into the IHSA playoffs.
“The seniors really gave us the foundation for future success,” Suding said. “We really want to win. That’s just the bottom line.”
Comets bow out. Ryan McFarland pondered aloud whether his Oakwood baseball players expended too much of their energy last Saturday.
Not that he regretted the idea, as his Comets used that energy to win an IHSA regional championship for the first time since 2017 by defeating rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
But McFarland also couldn’t ignore how his athletes looked on Workman Family Baseball Field during Wednesday’s second of two Class 2A sectional semifinals compared to their counterparts from Bloomington Central Catholic.
“What energy we had, (the Saints) did a really good job of putting the ball in play, finding holes, and they just took the energy out of us,” McFarland said after BCC cruised to a 15-0 win in four innings. “What energy we had, they made sure they (took).”
In its first loss since April 29, Oakwood (26-7-1) fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning and never wrangled momentum away from the Saints (16-10).
BCC led 8-0 by the middle of the second frame, with all of those runs generated against Comets senior Dalton Hobick. Junior reliever Alec Harrison couldn’t stop the Saints’ surge in his two innings of work.
“Everything they hit found a hole. We didn’t strike out a ton of times, but we never found a hole,” McFarland said. “When they find a bunch of holes, you only have 12 outs to play with instead of 21. Makes a big difference.”
All but two of BCC’s runs were earned. Coach Josh Miller’s Saints racked up 14 hits, five walks and one hit batsman. BCC players with multiple RBI included junior Jack Wisdom (three), senior Jarrett Wieduwilt (two), junior Bennett Summers (two) and senior Nick Mardis (two). Summers threw all four innings for the Saints, allowing three Comets baserunners along the way.
Sophomore Bryson Marcinko provided the lone hit, a blazing liner right back to Summers in the bottom of the first. Summers actually got a glove on it but couldn’t record an out.
Senior Travis Tiernan was hit by a pitch, and Marcinko drew a walk, as well. Marcinko added a nice defensive play by catching Summers trying to steal third base, and senior Grant Powell joined Marcinko in the web gems department with a sliding catch in right field on a Mardis line drive.
“When I’ve got kids in class, I’ve got kids in practice, you’re the team everyone’s going to talk about now,” McFarland said of his postgame message. “You guys have set the standard.”
Joining Hobick, Tiernan and Powell as 2023 graduates from Oakwood’s ranks are Matthew Miller, Joshua Ruch, Bryson Myers, Luke Wallace and Cristian Esquinca.
“We literally told them, ‘How many teams in our conference would’ve switched spots with you?’” McFarland said. “That’s why you kind of got some of the smiles.”