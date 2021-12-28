WILLIAMSVILLE — Matt Reed is well aware his Unity boys’ basketball team possesses an obvious target for opposing defenses to key in on.
Senior guard Blake Kimball ensured that status for himself when he dropped 30 points in his first game this season, played just three days after helping the Rockets football program to a Class 3A state runner-up finish as its starting quarterback.
Illini Central turned to a box-and-one strategy in Monday afternon’s Williamsville Holiday Tournament opener against Unity, draping a defender on Kimball at all times.
But Reed’s latest team isn’t solely defined by Kimball’s efforts.
Three different players finished in double figures as the fifth-seeded Rockets flew past the 12th-seeded Cougars 57-27 and advanced to a 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
“Our other guys are fully capable of shooting the basketball, getting it inside and doing what we need to do,” Reed said. “It’s a good win for us. It’s the first time we’ve been in the winners’ bracket there. ... So it’s nice for these guys to get to play in the final eight.”
Junior forward Austin Langendorf bucketed a game-best 14 points for Unity (8-1), which is on a seven-game win streak. Junior guard Will Cowan and sophomore guard Henry Thomas each produced 11 points as the Rockets avoided the fate suffered by their 2017-18 roster, which dropped its tournament-opening game as a No. 3 seed.
“We’re capable of spreading it around,” Reed said. “Everybody played in the first half of the ballgame, which was great.”
Kimball’s four points also was surpassed among his Unity teammates by junior forward Jacob Maxwell (eight points) and sophomore forward Dalton O’Neill (five points). It was defense, however, that was the big story in Monday’s victory. The Rockets permitted just three first-quarter points to Illini Central (2-4) and led the Cougars 31-9 at intermission.
“If you want to play in our program, you’ve got to be able to guard,” Reed said. “(Sunday) we’re doing our zig-zag, which is 1-on-1 full-court, and they’re just hounding each other. That’s not coaching — that’s just those guys. I’ve got a great group of kids, and they want to do well, they expect to do well and they work hard.”
Illini Central had just three athletes find the bottom of the basket, paced by Nick Huckabee’s 11 points.
Unity is bouncing back nicely after cobbling together a 3-10 record during the condensed 2020-21 season. Reed said he saw flashes late in the abbreviated campaign that suggested more wins would be on the horizon.
“If we wouldn’t have had the COVID season last year we wouldn’t be playing like this,” Reed said. “They’re a loose group, and they get along well.”
The Rockets next will take on fourth-seeded Petersburg PORTA (5-0), which beat 13th-seeded Springfield Calvary 58-39 in another first-round tilt.
“They’re big and strong and methodical,” Reed said of the Bluejays. “The strength of their team is they’ve got some big boys.”
Should Unity get past PORTA, the Rockets could face an Illini Prairie Conference rival in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.
Balanced scoring, an aggressive defense and 20-of-22 free throw shooting helped top-seeded Prairie Central blow out 16th-seeded Roanoke-Benson 63-40 the tournament opener on Monday morning. Six different players scored at least eight points for the Hawks (10-1), with junior Drew Fehr leading the way with 11 points and junior Drew Haberkorn and sophomore Levi Goad chipping in 10 points apiece.
“I haven’t seen them yet, actually,” Reed said of Prairie Central. “But we’ve just got to take it one at a time.”