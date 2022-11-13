FAIRBURY — Brock Suding epitomized the notion of cool, calm and collected late Saturday afternoon.
Standing next to a locker inside Prairie Central High School, the Unity junior linebacker grasped a Styrofoam cup of hot chocolate, sipping it occasionally in an attempt to warm up.
It was a far contrast from what the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Suding experienced less than three months earlier.
“Last time we were here,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said with a wry grin, “he was cramping up so bad, he thought he was going to die.”
Suding and his teammates were in a much better place by the time the sun started to set on Lewis Field on Saturday, with the Rockets’ defense putting on a clinic by shutting out Prairie Central 14-0 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game.
“I was very dehydrated the last time we were here,” Suding said with a laugh, as dried eye black covered most of his cheeks. “But I got plenty of fluids in me, and I was ready to go.”
Much like the rest of Unity’s roster. The return trip by the Rockets (11-1) to Livingston County ended better than their first visit earlier this season. Prairie Central handed the Rockets a 34-12 loss in both teams’ season openers on Aug. 26, and the Hawks (11-1) went through the rest of the season unbeaten.
The weather was hotter then — hence the cramping Suding went through — and Unity’s defense wasn’t performing at a high level. Yet.
Playing under a cloudy, gray sky with temperatures in the low 30s, the conditions didn’t seem to bother Hamilton’s Rockets on Saturday.
Quite the opposite.
Particularly on defense. Every time the Rockets would again either force a punt by Prairie Central, a turnover on downs or recover a fumble, the defensive starters seemingly couldn’t wait to get back on the field and stifle the Hawks’ triple-option offense that had averaged 50.2 points this season going into Saturday.
Unity held Prairie Central to 181 yards of offense, with seniors Austin Langendorf and Nick Nosler each recovering a fumble.
Unity moved the 6-3, 215-pound Langendorf, a starter at outside linebacker the last three seasons, to the defensive line against the Hawks. Prairie Central could not get its stable of running backs — sophomore Hudson Ault (72 rushing yards on 11 carries) and senior Drew Fehr (67 rushing yards on 14 carries) paced the Hawks — going against a disciplined, sound Unity defense that routinely had five defensive linemen causing havoc all game long.
Along with Langendorf and Nosler, seniors Kyus Root, Alex Abramson and Haidyn Hendricks slowed down Prairie Central’s run game and limited senior quarterback Drew Haberkorn to only completing 3 of 8 passes for 20 yards.
“We’re really good defensively,” Hamilton said. “We’re fast. We run to the ball. We tackle well. We had 11 of them out there that made plays and did the right thing. That’s the most important part.”
The move by Unity coaches to have Langendorf play closer to the line of scrimmage was noticed by his teammates.
“Austin played a huge role in this game,” Suding said. “He opened up so many gaps for us.”
For Langendorf, it was a return to his football roots.
“I moved to linebacker after my freshman year,” Langendorf said. “Our whole defense just listened to our coaches this week. We just pounced on the ball with all their inside runs and when they wanted to bounce it outside, too.”
Unity relied on senior quarterback Cale Rawdin and senior running back Matt Brown to move the ball. Rawdin scored the game’s first touchdown on an 8-yard run with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the first quarter and sophomore Emerson Bailey’s extra point through a tough wind made it 7-0 in favor of the Rockets.
Then, both defenses took control. Unity only mustered 229 yards of total offense, failing to put points on the board by having two drives end inside Prairie Central’s 20-yard line. But when the Rockets needed to make plays and keep Prairie Central’s offense on the sidelines, they turned to Brown. He scored the game’s second touchdown on a 1-yard plunge with 11:18 remaining in the fourth quarter and Bailey’s line drive extra point gave Unity a 14-0 lead.
Brown finished the afternoon with 118 rushing yards on 34 carries.
“He doesn’t do anything flashy except moving the sticks and being tough,” Hamilton said. “He’s just a stud.”
Rawdin completed 5 of 12 passes for 89 yards, with junior wide receiver Aiden Porter (three catches for 51 yards) and senior Taylor Warfel (two catches for 38 yards) contributing.
But the real playmakers on Saturday for Unity resided on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have a lot of seniors, so a lot of these kids were starting when they were sophomores,” Brown said. “The amount of experience we have being state runner-ups last year, they’re just crazy good.”
The possibility of reaching another state championship game is still there for Unity. The Rockets will play at Williamsville (11-1) at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a state semifinal game, Unity’s 12th state semifinal game appearance under Hamilton. The two teams have met twice before in the playoffs, with Unity winning 10-7 at Williamsville in a 3A state quarterfinal game in 2012 and the Rockets beating the Bullets 28-7 in another 3A state quarterfinal game in 2021 in Tolono. Now, they’ll play with a spot in the 3A state championship game on Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on the line.
“When the brackets came out, everyone wanted to talk about how bad a draw we got, and this and that,” Hamilton said. “We never talked about it. It was just, ‘OK, we’ve got to go play.’ I’ll enjoy this win on the bus ride home, and then I’ll start worrying about Williamsville.”