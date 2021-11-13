TOLONO — Camden Mette didn’t exactly know how he wound up all by himself near the Williamsville sideline.
But when the Unity cornerback did and saw a pass from Williamsville quarterback Jake Seman heading his way early in the second quarter, the 6-foot, 150-pound junior knew what to do.
Take it to the house.
Mette’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown provided Unity a lead it would not relinquish on a cold, cloudy Saturday afternoon at Hicks Field. It was one of many highlights the Rockets’ defense supplied to lift Unity past Williamsville 28-7 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game and into the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.
“Defensively, they were just awesome,” Williamsville coach Aaron Kunz said. “Their secondary was physical and good enough to cover our guys. Their defensive line got after us in the second half. They just beat us up.”
Mette finished with one of three interceptions by the Rockets, with junior safety Will Cown corralling the second one in the second quarter after a big hit by senior safety Nat Nosler on Williamsville receiver Ryan Wilson popped the ball into the air for Cowan to grab.
“I saw it coming up, and I thought it was just going to be me,” Cowan said. “Then, Nat laid the wood on him, and it dropped right in the bread basket.”
Cowan then deflected a pass from Seman in the fourth quarter and Unity junior linebacker Austin Langendorf hauled in the Rockets’ third interception with Unity leading 21-7 and fewer than nine minutes left in the game.
“I thought I was going to jump over this kid and pick it myself,” Cowan said. “I got bumped up, and Austin was there. I’ll take that any day.”
Just like Unity will take playing home playoff games on its latest deep postseason run into November. The Rockets (12-0) will host Mt. Carmel (12-0) next Saturday, the fourth straight home playoff game for coach Scott Hamilton’s program.
“It’s never happened before for me,” said Hamilton, in his 28th season coaching Unity who will coach in his 11th state semifinal game with the Rockets next Saturday. “It’s pretty awesome. Love playing here.”
Much like Unity loves playing defense. Coordinator Dave Fink’s unit allowed Seman to score on a 3-yard quarterback sneak that tied the game at 7 with 11:21 left in the second quarter. But that was about it, with the Bullets (10-2) limited to 187 yards of offense and only 29 yards in the second half.
Unity senior defensive tackle Austin McDaniel and junior defensive end Nick Nosler each contributed a sack, harassing Seman to only completing 12 of 29 passing attempts for 104 yards.
One of his incompletions ended with Mette celebrating in the end zone with Unity fans nearby after his interception return gave the Rockets a 14-7 lead with 9:39 remaining in the second quarter. It was Mette’s second interception return for a touchdown this season after he had one at Bloomington Central Catholic on Sept. 24.
“It was amazing,” Mette said. “Not as good as the first one against BCC, but it was pretty close.”
Unity senior quarterback Blake Kimball sealed the win for the Rockets with two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
His first, a 15-yard scamper off left tackle that he bounced outside, gave Unity a 21-7 lead with 9:36 left. His second, a 13-yard score on a nearly identical run as his first touchdown, happened with 2:14 remaining and allowed the Unity sideline to start celebrating a bit more.
Kimball finished with a game-high 85 rushing yards on 23 carries and completed 8 of 15 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pinpoint 8-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Jay Saunders on fourth-and-goal put Unity ahead 7-0 late in the first quarter.
“Jay made a nice catch in traffic,” Hamilton said.
Unity junior running back Matt Brown added 65 rushing yards on 23 carries, with senior Tyler Hensch (three catches for 33 yards) and Saunders (three catches for 16 yards) each chipping in offensively.
But Unity’s defense deserved much of the credit for Saturday’s win.
Kimball understands.
“We’ve got ballhawks and hard hitters in the secondary,” Kimball said. “We have all the trust in the world when the other team tries to throw the ball down the field. We knew our defense was going to get stops. When they get going, they’re one of the best in the state.”
Unity will need to lean heavily on its defense again next Saturday if it wants to leave Hicks Field in a good mood again. Mt. Carmel has averaged 46.1 points this season and is the last remaining team standing in the way of a first in this playoff march for Unity: a road trip.
But the trip to DeKalb and Huskie Stadium the week of Thanksgiving to play for a state championship is one Hamilton and his program will gladly make.
“Really proud of the way our kids hung in there,” Hamilton said. “We created some turnovers and we got some pressure. We didn’t allow their run game to get going. All around, just a really good effort by our kids.”