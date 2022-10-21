TOLONO — Haidyn Hendricks’ white wrist tape contained two phrases scrawled in black marker.
On the Unity senior’s left wrist: “Beat MHS.”
Meaning Monticello, the Rockets’ opponent on Friday night at Hicks Field.
And on Hendricks’ right wrist: “Land shark.”
Those two ideas went hand in hand as Hendricks and his fellow Unity defenders stifled Monticello during a 28-0 Illini Prairie Conference victory.
It’s a result that will send the Rockets (8-1, 7-1 Illini Prairie) into the IHSA playoffs on an eight-game win streak.
“It feels great. It was one great game on this field,” Hendricks said. “Leaving our mark on this field once again, my whole high school football career has just been really nice.”
Hendricks was one of 17 upperclassmen recognized before Friday’s opening kickoff versus the Sages (5-4, 4-3), having his name read over the public-address system as part of a senior night ceremony.
Once play began between these rivals, Hendricks gave the PA guy even more reasons to call out his name and jersey number 22.
The 5-foot-8, 215-pound Hendricks finished with two sacks from his defensive tackle position as part of the consistent pressure Unity placed upon Monticello senior quarterback Drew Sheppard. Seniors Nick Nosler, Kyus Root and Boden Franklin each added one sack for the Rockets.
“A lot of open gaps,” Hendricks said. “And then a lot of our trick plays that we got to run. That tackle twist we had was just put in this week. It was nice.”
Constant harassment from Unity’s big boys up front also created chances for coach Scott Hamilton’s defenders to make plays farther down the field.
Sheppard had three passes intercepted, with seniors Dylan Moore, Will Cowan and Austin Langendorf each recording a pick.
“That’s a nice way to finish off the regular season,” Hamilton said. “What a great game by our defense, to be able to hold those guys to no points and play the way we did. Just a really good job all around.”
Hendricks isn’t a defensive lineman by trade, Hamilton noted. Simply an athlete who wanted an opportunity to do more within the Rockets’ system.
“A kid that had been a linebacker his whole career ... and he’s like, ‘Coach, whatever will make us better,’” Hamilton said. “He stepped in there, worked hard all offseason to get himself strong and ready, and he’s just got a motor in there.”
Unity’s defense was tested by Monticello in the early going. After the Rockets’ first offensive drive stalled at the Sages’ 24-yard line, Sheppard and company embarked upon a 15-play possession that put them into the red zone.
Junior Cole Sowinski booted a 31-yard field goal that would have staked Monticello to a 3-0 lead. But each team was assessed an offsetting penalty, including one that Sages coach Cully Welter said he was unfamiliar with.
“Apparently the tackle can’t interlock with the end. Never heard it before in my life,” Welter said. “I feel like I know the rules pretty well, but … we looked it up, it’s the right call.”
That wound up being the closest Monticello came to putting points on the scoreboard during a windy night among the cornfields.
“It hurt some momentum not getting a field goal,” Welter said. “It’s hard when (Unity) can play five in the box and we have trouble running the ball. So I thought their defensive game plan was very good.”
Unity’s offense, while not perfect, did more than enough to complement the defense’s success.
Following a Week 8 win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda in which he carried the ball a program-record 43 times, senior Matt Brown toted the rock another 27 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns versus the Sages.
The first play after Monticello’s field goal that wasn’t, Brown broke off a 65-yard run that was followed three plays later by a 9-yard touchdown plunge.
“We missed a touchdown on that first drive — wide-open touchdown, and we just overthrew him,” Hamilton said of a first-quarter play in which senior quarterback Cale Rawdin barely missed junior receiver Aiden Porter with a toss to the end zone. “Probably a little bit too conservative, probably could’ve thrown the ball around a little bit more, but just trying to keep the ball and keep their offense off the field.”
Brown later added scoring runs of 1, 11 and 5 yards for Unity, which saw Rawdin complete four passes apiece to Porter and junior Jay Saunders for a cumulative 89 yards gained.
The Rockets now are in the driver’s seat to earn a first-round playoff game back at Hicks Field next week.
“I’m ready,” Hendricks said. “It’s going to be a fun playoffs this year.”
The Sages were led offensively by 182 passing yards from Sheppard, with senior Spencer Mitze and juniors Trey Welter and Raiden Colbert his favorite targets. Senior Blake McDuffie chipped in a sack of Rawdin on defense.
Monticello is playoff eligible with five regular-season victories, though not a guaranteed lock. Welter admitted “I’m not worried about that” given the Sages’ 47 playoff points.
“I was very proud of our effort,” Welter said. “I thought we had made a lot of progress with our assignments, and I thought we missed some of those (Friday). So we want to clean some of those up.”