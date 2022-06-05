PEORIA — Something was missing in each of Unity softball’s first three games at the Class 2A state tournament.
The Rockets weren’t entirely themselves during last year’s one-day event that saw them falter against Joliet Catholic and Massac County by 5-0 and 5-1 margins, respectively.
And the same could be said during Friday’s semifinal versus Freeburg, which handled Unity 9-0 and relegated the Rockets to the third-place game for the second consecutive season.
This time around, coach Aimee Davis’ girls put everything together when it mattered most.
“It’s so great,” senior Taylor Henry said. “We say that word: curse. Because ... we’re a really good team, but when it comes to state we kind of choke a little bit. And we don’t follow through playing Unity ball.
“And so it feels so great to finally win at state.”
The Rockets piled up runs early on Saturday afternoon against Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac and fended off the Indians 7-2 at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
The performance gave Unity (27-9) its first-ever state victory. As well as a third-place trophy the Rockets instantly desired after coming up short in the previous day’s semifinal.
“Getting a win up here is really good. It’s obviously one of our goals,” eighth-year Unity leader Davis said. “We set out at the beginning of the season that we wanted to do better than last year, and the girls proved it (Saturday) that they did.”
Initially, it appeared Pontiac (27-9-1) might be able to avenge its 9-3 loss to Unity in a May 3 league contest.
Freshman Elena Krause cracked a one-out single in the top of the first inning against Rockets pitcher Henry, stole second base and scored on a single from sophomore Bailey Masching.
Unity rapidly retorted in similar fashion.
Sophomore Ruby Tarr drew a leadoff walk from Indians junior hurler Makayla Metz. Two batters later, Henry slashed a fly ball to left-center field that Pontiac sophomore Maddie Gourley valiantly dove for but couldn’t haul in.
That put the teams even at 1-1 through one inning.
“I knew when I came up that I needed to score Ruby off the bat,” Henry said, “because I needed to let everyone know that we can score in state. That was our one thing last year — we were like, ‘Oh, we can’t pull (runs) across.’
“That was one of my biggest things. I was like, ‘No, we have to score. We’re going to win this game.’”
And the offense didn’t end with Henry’s early knock.
Senior Maddie Reed singled against Metz to begin the second inning, stole second base and rushed home on a single from junior Reece Sarver plus an Indians fielding error.
Sarver then snuck home after freshman Lindy Bates dropped down a good bunt, with Sarver waiting until Pontiac began throwing out Bates before surging down the third-base line.
“We really had nothing to lose. This is what every team, that’s their goal for this year is to get to this spot,” Reed said, “and we just wanted to do our best.”
Reed acknowledged that the Rockets’ past success versus the Indians factored into their comfort rallying from an early deficit.
“We knew what they had,” she said, “and we knew if we played our game and they played their game we’d come out on top.”
Unity put the game out of Pontiac’s reach with a big third inning.
Senior Gracie Renfrow and Henry hit back-to-back singles at the outset before senior Grace Frye drove in Renfrow with yet-another single.
Senior Hailey Flesch made it four consecutive singles and brought home freshman courtesy runner Lauren Haas in the process. Flesch also showed good instincts by catching the Indians napping at the end of the play, snagging second base before a timeout could be called.
Reed, now facing relief pitcher Krause, then drew a walk to load the bases. Sarver followed with a higher chopper to senior third baseman Samantha Johns, who delivered a low throw to senior catcher Rylee Zimmerman at home plate.
Zimmerman couldn’t corral the toss. Frye scored, and hustling senior courtesy runner Bailey Rice slid in close behind after dashing from second base.
Just like that, the Rockets’ history of offensive struggles at state had given way to a seven-run outburst over less than three full innings.
“It was just fun to be a part of. How we won it was fun,” Davis said. “The biggest thing I liked seeing on the scoreboard was zero errors. We talk about playing clean games when we get to the postseason, and we did that (Saturday).”
Unity’s defense actually had plenty of chances to remain busy despite Henry being in the pitcher’s circle.
Henry entered the state tournament boasting 192 strikeouts this season. She logged just one versus the Indians in a complete-game effort, instead looking to teammates behind her for support.
They delivered in spades. Henry induced 14 groundouts during her outing, with first baseman Frye on the receiving end of each. Second baseman Bates, senior shortstop Elise Swanstrom and third baseman Tarr executed the throw on 11 of those 14 plays, with Henry handling the other three.
A Krause RBI single in the third inning was Pontiac’s only other show of offensive force against Henry.
“It was a team win,” Henry said. “I pitched (Friday), so I knew I was going to be a little bit more tired. So I just focused more on spinning the ball rather than my speed, and it seemed to work out.”
Davis personally draped a state medallion over the neck of each Rockets player during the aftermath of Saturday’s win. She may have been wise to wear sunglasses during the exchanges.
“They’re always going to be my people,” Davis said. “It was a little emotional, if I’m going to be honest. Not to have these girls in uniform next year (is going to be tough).”
A common idea discussed in high school athletics is individuals leaving a program in a better place than they found it.
It’s safe to say the Rockets’ eight-strong senior class — rounded out by Bridget Henry, along with the aforementioned seven others — took that concept to heart during its three complete seasons under the Unity softball banner.
The Rockets had earned five regional championships before the current 12th-graders became freshmen. That lineage dates back to 1974.
Over the past three campaigns, Unity has added three regional plaques, two sectional trophies, two super-sectional triumphs, a fourth-place state result and a third-place state effort.
Talk about leaving a meaningful impression.
“It feels good,” Reed said. “It felt really good wearing this jersey (one) last time and getting to play with all of my friends and doing our best.”
“Coach (Matt) Reed always talks about how we’re going to leave a lasting legacy,” Henry added, “and that’s really what we wanted to do. Us seniors, we were like, ‘We’re going to come here to play. We know how to play.’ And we just happened to go to state twice.”