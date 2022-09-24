TOLONO — A five-touchdown halftime lead made Unity’s game plan for the third quarter rather simple.
Get a stop after kicking off to Bloomington Central Catholic to start the second half. Then burn as much clock as possible before scoring the touchdown that would turn Friday night’s Illini Prairie Conference matchup into a running-clock rout.
The Rockets didn’t mess up in carrying through on that plan. Much like in the first two quarters. They bottled up the Saints’ offense once more and then turned Matt Brown loose on a run-heavy drive that ended in a 7-yard touchdown dash from the senior running back.
The clock kept running, and Unity finished off a 41-14 victory at Hicks Field that included a pair of late, inconsequential touchdowns by BCC.
“I’ve just always been someone who likes to get that clock ticking and then get our guys out,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “It does two things. It keeps us fresh, but it also lets our young guys get to play in big games. When it’s their turn, whether it’s next year or the year after, good things are coming. That’s how you keep things rolling.”
Feeding Brown in the third quarter — and doing so by running him into the thick of the BCC defense — was purposeful. Unity (4-1, 3-1 Illini Prairie) wasn’t looking for the clock to stop, and Brown was patient enough and physical enough to break tackles.
Brown rushed seven times for 60 yards during what turned into his final drive. Getting him in the end zone was also part of the plan after he ran the ball effectively in the first half, only to watch seemingly everyone else score.
Unity senior quarterback Cale Rawdin finished two scoring drives with rushing touchdowns of 4 and 5 yards, and he also connected with three different receivers on touchdown passes.
Junior Aiden Porter hauled in a 25-yard shot down the left sideline, senior Will Cowan turned a screen pass into a 60-yard score and junior Jay Saunders finished off the Rockets’ two-minute drill to end the first half by snagging a 1-yard touchdown pass in another goal line situation.
“It was good for Matt to get one in the end zone,” Hamilton said. Brown finished with 21 carries for 153 yards. “I tell those guys all the time, ‘Hey, when you get your chance, you better get in there because somebody else may get the next chance.’”
Rawdin kept the ball moving in Unity’s balanced offense with his arm and his legs.
He rushed 11 times for 93 yards and also completed 13 of 17 passes for 183 yards. Cowan was the top receiver with four catches for 124 yards and his long score.
“We did everything perfectly from the beginning, which was pretty nice,” Rawdin said. “After the first few plays it was like, ‘We’ve got this.’ … (The passing game) is pretty natural at this point.”
The Rockets’ defense matched their teammates drive for drive. Unity held BCC (3-2, 3-2) to just 168 yards of total offense.
Setting the tone early with plenty of pressure on BCC quarterback Colin Hayes and bottling up the Saints’ run game — to the tune of a single negative rushing yard at halftime — was crucial.
“I feel like it threw the quarterback off his game,” Unity defensive lineman Nick Nosler said. “We put a ton of pressure on him early, and then he was out of it the rest of the game. I think it was one of our best games for the defensive line.”
Nosler missed the first four games of the season and was only cleared to play Thursday. Limited prep meant limited game reps Friday for veteran starter, but Hamilton said adding Nosler back on the field strengthened a defensive unit that has shown improvements.
The week’s worth of preparation for Friday’s game is what stuck with the Unity coach after the Rockets wrapped up their fourth straight win.
“I give our kids all the credit in the world for the work they put in this week — the attention to detail — and it showed,” Hamilton said. “To get to 4-1 with a pretty inexperienced group from last year coming back, it’s a good feeling. Our kids are hungry. It’s nice when they buy in like they did and see those outcomes.”