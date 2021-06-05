ST. JOSEPH — Taylor Henry watched two of her Unity softball teammates work St. Joseph-Ogden pitcher Maggie Ward into deep counts, with Ruby Tarr ultimately reaching on a single, to start Friday afternoon’s Class 2A regional championship game.
But Henry is the type of hitter who likes to swing on the first pitch.
That aggressive mindset, coupled with more than a passing familiarity with what Ward brings in the circle, saw Henry launch the first pitch she saw over the left field fence for a two-run home run and secure an early lead for the Rockets. A lead she’d add to two innings later with a solo home run to nearly the same spot.
A necessary early lead. One Unity planned on holding onto this time around against the Spartans after a mid-May loss to SJ-O in rather similar circumstances.
“It was very important because our last game we were up 7-2,” Unity junior left fielder Gracie Renfrow said. “They came back and beat us 11-9. Starting the early lead and keeping it going — being able to hold them — was crucial.”
Unity managed to fend off SJ-O’s comeback attempts this time around. Renfrow hit two home runs of her own, and the Rockets claimed their fourth regional title in six years with an 8-4 victory at Randy Wolken Field.
Unity (22-2) will face the winner of Saturday’s title game between Teutopolis and Mount Carmel in a sectional semifinal game next Tuesday.
“It was very important to set the tone early,” Unity coach Aimee Davis said. “Taylor pitched a heck of a game — I won’t take that away from her at all — but offensively we knew it was going to be a battle. We came through, and it just feels really good for our girls.”
Unity did have to fend off a legitimate SJ-O challenge, though.
Kaylee Ward led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a laser of a home run that skipped over the top of the right-field fence. Henry hit Alyssa Acton and walked Addison Martinie to put two more baserunners on with no outs and SJ-O only trailing 5-2.
A routine fly ball to center field accounted for the first out. Then a combination of a bit of luck and a heads-up defensive play allowed the Rockets to escape what was starting to look like a jam.
Unity second baseman Allyson England got ate up with a bad bounce on a hard groundball from Maggie Ward only for the ball to ricochet directly to shortstop Elise Swanstrom, who fired home to get courtesy runner Halle Brazelton. Rockets’ catcher Reece Sarver finished the 4-6-2-5 double play with a snap throw to third for the third out.
“It’s not always great when you start off an inning with a home run, but I knew my team had my back,” Henry said. “It was definitely a turning point for us.”
SJ-O coach Larry Sparks considered that sequence of events a “rally killer.”
“That one hurt,” he said. “I’m sending (Brazelton) home, and the ball kicked right. You can’t just reach out and grab them, and then you get kind of a 50-50 call at third base.”
Unity’s 1-0 regional semifinal win against Westville on Thursday got the Rockets in the right defensive frame of mind with a couple nontraditional double plays.
Tough plays Davis said her experienced team just knows how to handle.
“We knew we had to work on our defense midseason,” Davis said. “We’ve just been really honing in on those defensive plays and just heads up plays, and they came through the last couple days with those.
“It’s very tough in softball because it’s just so quick of a game. However, we’ve had a lot of girls play in a lot of big games. Not just in high school ball. We just have girls that have played a lot of softball. It just comes second nature to them, and, honestly, we’re just playing with a lot of confidence right now through our success.”
Friday’s win was a measure of redemption for Unity after the regular-season loss to SJ-O.
Delayed redemption, though, after what would have been an immediate rematch was canceled because of poor weather.
The Rockets ultimately didn’t mind waiting a few weeks for that win considering it delivered a regional title with it.
“St. Joe was our first loss of the season,” Renfrow said. “It was hard. It brought some of our confidence down, but we were able to pick ourselves up. (Friday) it really fueled the fire to come through.”
“Coming into this we were a little bit shaky because we lost to them, and they were our only loss around here,” Henry added, with Unity’s other loss to Seneca. “It’s definitely a statement win for us. I’m excited to see what we do next.”