DeKALB — Scott Hamilton is painfully familiar with this setup.
A microphone in front of him. Players seated to his left and right sporting downcast expressions. Media members asking for an explanation.
“There are a lot of people that would trade places with what we’ve done,” the 28th-year Unity football coach said before offering a shrug from his small office chair, a tinge of emotion apparent in his speech. “I don’t know what to say. Maybe I just can’t figure out how to win the big game.
“We’ve worked together to get to a lot of places and do a lot of things, and I’m proud of what this team’s accomplished, not only this year but since ’94 when I got there.”
Unity came up short of a state championship for the sixth time in as many tries under Hamilton, losing 35-7 to Byron in Friday’s Class 3A finale at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University.
The Tigers (14-0) dominated time of possession versus the Rockets (13-1) almost exactly 2-to-1 — 32 minutes and 5 seconds against 15:55 — and ended five of their eight drives in the end zone.
“The comment I made ... was how well they keep you off-balance with all three of the backs (seniors Chandler Binkley, Andrew Claunch and Ethan Palzkill),” Hamilton said. “Then in the second half, they broke out the option game, which we hadn’t really seen from them. ... They’ve just got such great balance.”
Byron established its defensive stance on the turf playing surface as afternoon turned to evening, forcing Unity into a three-and-out on the Rockets’ opening drive.
The Tigers needed just five plays to go ahead afterward, ending with a 32-yard touchdown pass from junior Braden Smith to Palzkill to take a 7-0 lead with 8:43 remaining in the opening quarter.
Byron coach Jeff Boyer said earlier in the week his team operates at a roughly 90-10 split as far as run plays versus pass plays. But the Tigers made good use of Smith’s arm (3 of 5 for 64 yards) to go with a cumulative 317 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Binkley, Claunch and Palzkill.
“That really set the tone early on,” Boyer said of the passing touchdown. “It really helped loosen the defense up right from the start and allowed us to do our thing running the ball.”
Byron averaged more than eight plays per possession, a figure lowered by a one-play drive in the fourth quarter. Three of the Tigers’ possessions lasted at least six minutes and another one nearly hit that mark. On top of that, the Tigers converted 9 of 13 third-down tries and 2 of 4 fourth-down opportunities.
“They just execute well,” Hamilton said. “We knew that if we couldn’t stop them running the ball we weren’t going to have much of a chance. We were able to get them into some third- and fourth-and-shorts and just couldn’t get off the field.”
The Rockets lost one fumble offensively and permitted one sack. Beyond that, the game’s outcome largely was decided by Byron latching itself to the ball and rarely letting go.
“It’s tough watching our defense when (the Tigers) are just marching, marching, marching,” Unity senior quarterback Blake Kimball said. “But we had faith in the defense all day, and they were just a really good team. They’d get three yards, four yards, three yards, four yards. That’s what makes them so tough.”
The Rockets saw their deficit climb to 20-0 with just 18 seconds remaining before halftime after Smith stretched across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper. With the Tigers set to receive the second-half opening kickoff, it appeared Unity’s goose might be cooked.
Instead, the Rockets cobbled together a stunning three-play drive that covered 69 yards.
Kimball hit sophomore Jay Saunders on a short pass before Saunders lateraled to junior running back Matt Brown for an 18-yard gain. Kimball then connected with Saunders again for a 12-yard reception, and Kimball capped the rapid-fire possession by launching a deep ball that senior Dillon Rutledge snagged while falling into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown catch.
Just like that, Unity trailed 20-7 and entered the locker room feeling better about its situation.
“We had a lot of momentum,” said Rutledge, who finished with two catches for 49 yards. “(Kimball) just finds me when I’m open, and I think it was just big momentum. All we had to do was get a stop, maybe get back in it, but they’re a good ball club.”
“Probably everybody in that room would tell you after we got that score right before the half that we thought we could win the game,” Hamilton added. “It’s their character that defines them.”
Byron sapped all of that momentum with an arduous 6 1/2-minute drive to start the third quarter that ended with a 20-yard touchdown run from Palzkill midway through the third quarter to increase Unity’s deficit to 27-7. The Rockets never could respond.
Kimball completed 8 of 15 passes for 102 yards and Brown rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries to pace Unity’s offense, which hadn’t been limited to fewer than 21 points all season entering Friday.
Junior defensive end Nick Nosler (11 tackles), junior cornerback Camden Mette (nine tackles, one blocked point-after kick), senior linebacker Grant Albaugh (eight tackles), senior safety Nat Nosler (seven tackles) and senior defensive tackle Austin McDaniel (seven tackles, one tackle for loss) powered the Rockets’ defense, which allowed more than 30 points for the first time this season.
“(The Tigers) were just very good at if they saw something that worked, they were going to do it over and over again,” Albaugh said. “They didn’t necessarily need to use their whole entire playbook. They were also just very physical, very good at driving at the point of contact. There were a couple times we just got run over.”
Even with the loss, Hamilton’s program is bringing a sixth state trophy back to the five towns that compose Unity High School.
It’s still not the one any of the Rockets want. But, as Hamilton pointed out, it’s still superior to the alternative so many other teams experience instead.
“I just think it means a lot that we’ve been through all this adversity and we just keep fighting,” Unity senior right tackle Chance Ingleman said. “It means a lot to have that and bring it home.”
“A lot of programs would trade places with us,” Kimball added. “It means everything. We had a great year.”
“Like Blake said, I wouldn’t trade this group of guys for anybody. I love these guys,” Ingleman finished. “There’s nobody else I’d rather go out with like this.”