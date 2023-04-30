TOLONO — The walk-up songs Reece Sarver, Ashlynn Miller and Ruby Tarr use before they step into the batter’s box at a Unity softball home game all differ.
Sarver, a senior catcher with the Rockets, goes with ‘Solo,’ a rap song with a melodic, rhythmic beat by Future.
Tarr, a junior third baseman, elects for Miranda Lambert’s high-octane country song ‘Gunpowder & Lead.’
Miller, a senior pitcher, is perhaps the most passionate of the trio about the music accompanying her to home plate. A die-hard Harry Styles fan, Miller opts for Styles’ rock-accented pop song ‘Kiwi.’
“He’s my favorite artist because he makes really good music,” Miller said. “I have seen him live in concert twice. He puts on a very good show. I feel like people who don’t like his music and go have a good time because he makes it entertaining.”
Unity ninth-year coach Aimee Davis had one hard, fast rule she applies when it comes to the Rockets’ walk-up songs.
“I told them if there were any cuss words or if there was anything that alluded to anything inappropriate,” she said, her face breaking into a grin, “we’d be running for days.”
The days on Unity’s season are dwindling. But the significance of what’s to come is also increasing. With two weeks left in the regular season, the Rockets are on the cusp of another 20-win season, carrying a 19-6 record into a weekend trip to Quincy to play two nonconference games.
And with the postseason set to start in mid-May, Unity is aiming for another memorable postseason run after reaching the last two Class 2A state tournaments. Even with eight seniors gone from last year’s team that finished third in state, Unity might be capable of having another deep playoff journey.
“It’s just important to let the girls know we need to play our best softball, which we’ve done really good the last two years, in May and June,” Davis said.
Unity is set to host a 2A sectional this season after winning a regional last year on its home field, which boasts a turf infield and grass outfield. The addition of the turf infield a few years ago gives the Rockets an advantage, Davis feels.
“It’s prepared us for the postseason,” Davis said. “The goal of the IHSA is to get every super-sectional game on turf. Even if we can’t use the outfield grass because it’s wet for a practice, we can get on the turf. It allows us to not be stuck in the gym all winter and lets us get outside.”
Unity is having another successful spring with contributions from several key starters last year who have taken on more prominent roles. Sarver, a Parkland College signee, is Unity’s best power hitter with six home runs and 30 RBI to go along with a .416 average and an OPS (on base plus slugging percentage) of 1.317. Tarr, a three-year starter, boasts one home run, 20 RBI and a .435 average. Miller is another strong presence at the plate with three home runs, 21 RBI and a .419 average.
Sophomores Jenna Adkins (one home run, 13 RBI, .419 average) and Lindy Bates (three home runs, 16 RBI, .328 average, team-high 10 stolen bases) are key contributors again after seeing playing time as freshman, while newcomers like sophomore Sophia Beckett (one home run, 16 RBI, .406 average), sophomore Lauren Haas (six RBI, .400 average, 18 runs scored), sophomore Maegan Rothe (18 RBI, .292 average) and sophomore Chloey Duitsman (one home run, 10 RBI, .265 average) are all chipping in.
Of course, replacing a two-time News-Gazette All-Area First Team selection in pitcher Taylor Henry was a big task for Unity this offseason, especially since Henry threw the bulk of Unity’s innings the last two seasons.
Miller, a left-hander who is set to play next season at St. Louis Community College, sports an 11-3 record with a 3.70 earned run average and 59 strikeouts in 68 innings. Bates, a right-hander, carries a 6-3 record with two saves to go along with a 1.72 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched to give Unity a solid duo who could toe the rubber for any game.
Adding up the combination of talent, postseason experience and increased expectations within the Unity program should set the Rockets up for success in May and possibly into June. Playing at the state tournament is now the goal, not just the dream, for the Rockets.
“When we’ve showed up to the state tournament, people just followed us, and it was awesome for the girls to have that backing,” Davis said. “I remember my first year, I feel bad because the consistency of us being around has really helped set the bar. We have very softball-minded girls, which has been great, and it’s really cool for our program and for our school.”