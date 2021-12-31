WILLIAMSVILLE — It was exactly the sort of start Matt Reed wanted to see from his Unity boys’ basketball team.
The Rockets jetted out to an 8-2 advantage over East Peoria during the first quarter of Thursday’s Williamsville Holiday Tournament championship game.
A fourth tournament victory in as many days seemed well within reach.
Until Unity’s shots stopped falling.
The fifth-seeded Rockets struggled to fill the baskets for most of the evening and dropped a 46-32 decision to the seventh-seeded Raiders.
“Credit to them — they’re a good team. Their coach has really changed the culture of their program the last few years,” Reed said. “But we were ahead ... and probably missed three pretty open looks from three (and) missed a couple layups. Really, we should’ve been ahead by 10 points.”
That might have established an offensive tone that Unity (10-2) could have riden to championship glory.
Instead, East Peoria (8-4) responded to the Rockets’ early barrage with a run of its own.
“It went from 8-2 to 14-8,” Reed said. “We just couldn’t get downhill on them. We had to see the ball in the basket, and we couldn’t see it go in (Thursday).”
Sophomore Henry Thomas was the lone Unity athlete to reach double figures scoring.
His 16 points included three makes from beyond the three-point arc and a 3-of-3 ledger at the free-throw line.
“Everybody else will probably know (now), but I’ve known what Henry can do for a while,” Reed said of the 6-foot guard. “Henry’s a confident young man. He finishes well. He’s got great body control. He really understands the game of basketball. He’s just a savvy player. We’re lucky we’re going to have him on our team for 21/2 more years.”
Likewise, East Peoria possessed just one player who surpassed single-digit points. Senior Nick Tornow led all scorers with 19 points and hit 4 of 4 free-throw attempts.
The Rockets also received eight points from junior Will Cowan. The Raiders’ next-best producer was senior Jack Knapp with nine points.
“We’ve got to learn to go north and south — and we did, but we just couldn’t finish,” Reed said. “Defensively, we played fine. There’s nothing wrong defensively with that effort at all.”
Unity is among the local Illini Prairie Conference boys’ programs that experienced success during this week’s holiday tournament slate.
Prairie Central was the No. 3 team at Williamsville, Monticello won its own Holiday Hoopla and St. Joseph-Ogden ranked fourth in the State Farm Holiday Classic’s small-school pool.
“We’re very excited,” Reed said. “I’ve been in that locker room at Williamsville and thought to myself, ‘This is going to be a rough (next) two months.’ That’s not the case now.”
Hawks take third. Drew Haberkorn converted 10 of 13 free throws on his way to 20 points for top-seeded Prairie Central, which defeated sixth-seeded Williamsville 67-61 during Thursday’s third-place game of the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.
Dylan Bazzell was the leading scorer for the Hawks (12-2), recording 21 points on the power of seven made field goals. Tyler Curl added 16 points as well.